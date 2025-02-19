“Watched So Many Others Go Bankrupt”: Samantha Busch’s Support for Donald Trump’s Latest Order Elicits Emotional Reactions from Fans

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha, who personally understand the challenges of infertility, have lent their support to parents facing similar struggles through their Bundle of Joy fund, which assists couples with the financial demands of IVF treatments. And recently, taking it a step ahead, Samantha Busch has publicly expressed her support for Donald Trump’s enactment of an executive order aimed at making IVF more accessible for American families.

Advertisement

On her official X account, Samantha shared a post from Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, exclaiming, “Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments.”

Fans, recognizing Buschs as a major advocate for publicizing IVF despite its high costs, commented, “It is a disease and should be treated as such! I went through IVF years ago and fortunately it was covered by my insurance but I watched so many others go bankrupt over IVF!”

Another fan expressed gratitude towards Samantha for her advocacy, stating, “Thank you for everything you’ve done, too. My Mom struggled with infertility, and it’s awful.” Yet another acknowledged Samantha’s role in raising awareness, remarking, “It’s people like you that have brought awareness to it so Trump would do the right thing. Well done.”

One fan even noted, “You and Kyle should have been there-I was thinking that when he signed the order,” spotlighting the influence they have had on individuals suffering from infertility.

Incredible for families facing infertility. After years of advocating n sharing my IVF journey, seeing this executive order signed is overwhelming. Infertility is a disease n deserves coverage so that no one is excluded from becoming a parent bc of the high cost of treatments. https://t.co/Jswg5VFdQC — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) February 18, 2025

According to a White House fact sheet, over 85,000 infants were born via IVF in 2021, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, which was good news. However, the cost of these treatments varied significantly, ranging from $12,000 to $25,000 per cycle, with many couples requiring multiple cycles to achieve pregnancy leading to financial burdens.

While during his last term, Trump had endorsed anti-abortion laws, he has not openly supported such stances this time. Instead, he is advocating for treatments like IVF to strengthen the fertility rate, which saw a 3% decline in 2023 from 2022, and an annual decrease of 2% from 2014 to 2020, as per the White House.

During his election campaign, Trump vowed that he would mandate government or insurance coverage for IVF fertility treatments upon election.

Samantha Busch’s personal struggles with pregnancy

After countless unsuccessful attempts at natural conception, the couple turned to IVF, resulting in the birth of their son, Brexton. But then their ongoing attempts to grow their family led them through the doors of both marriage counseling and fertility clinics. Finally, after eight years, they welcomed their daughter, Lennix, in 2022.

However, during those eight years, Kyle and Samantha Busch faced a lot of emotional and physical challenges due to infertility with the situation reaching a particularly low point following Samantha’s miscarriage, which pushed their marriage to the brink of divorce. Samantha opened up about her vulnerability during this period, sharing that although Kyle was her sole pillar of support, there were times she felt alone.

She further revealed the strain on their marriage in her 2020 podcast appearance, disclosing that the obsession with conceiving had stripped the joy from their intimate life, transforming it into a mere mechanical process, a chore under pressure.

The stress meant that even trivial matters could trigger significant disputes, escalating tensions between them. However, the birth of their daughter Lennix via surrogacy marked a turning point, ushering in a renewed phase of stability and healing for their relationship.