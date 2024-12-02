“Can’t Freaking Wait”: Fans Go Gaga as Ryan Blaney’s Fianceé Gianna Tulio Previews Upcoming Wedding With the NASCAR Champion

The 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has had one thing on his bucket list all year. Getting married to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio. The couple got engaged in the offseason last year and decided that they would exchange vows in December 2024. Now that the month is finally here, excitement levels are off the charts for the bride-to-be and her followers on social media.

Tulio shared pictures of herself on Instagram recently with a caption mentioning that it was her wedding month. She can be seen glowing in happiness at the prospect that the much-awaited day is only a few more sleeps away. Her comment box was filled with messages of congrats and elation from the fandom.

One follower said, “Can’t freaking wait.” Another added, “Ahhhh I can not wait to see the dress, the decor, the DRAMATIC entrance!!! Ahh so stoked for youu.” Tulio is a model by profession and quite a successful one at that.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if there was a tad bit of extra drama in the wedding procession. One more fan said, “Gorgeous bride to beeee.”

A particular comment from yet another NASCAR fiance drew attention. Harrison Burton’s soon-to-be wife, Jenna Petty, said, “wohoo! most beautiful bride to be!” The words of one fan summed up the collective emotion.

They went, “So happy for the both of you. Ryan couldn’t have picked a better person to be his bride. Can’t wait to see pics from the wedding.” The other person who is probably more excited about all this than Tulio herself is Blaney.

Blaney’s two demands for his wedding day

In an interview with The Athletic in July, the Cup Series driver revealed what the two things he wanted for his wedding day were. He said, “A cowboy hatmaker, so we can have custom cowboy hats for everybody who wants them. And then I wanted a cigar-roller. So there will be a person live cigar-rolling.” Not a long list to be fair.

He has been awaiting the wedding ever since he popped the question to Tulio. An interesting backstory is that he’d called her father for permission to marry before the engagement.

He narrated the incident, “I called him up, and I’m like, ‘Hey, Mr. Tulio, I’m about to get on this plane and I just had a question I was wanting to ask you before I asked Gianna here in a handful of days to marry me.”

“I just wanted to make sure it was OK with you.’” Mr. Tulio had been in a fun mood that day and responded, “Well, you know, Ryan, let me think about it for a couple days,” before laughing and admitting that he was just messing with him. A year later, here they are ready to be father-in-law and son-in-law.