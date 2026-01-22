“I’m Like An Old Elephant, You Don’t Forget”: Richard Childress Breaks Silence on Released NASCAR Texts

A firestorm erupted in the NASCAR world back in November when text messages attacking Richard Childress were revealed as part of the antitrust lawsuit trial involving NASCAR, 23XI Racing, and Front Row Motorsports. The messages were exchanged between top executives Steve Phelps and Brian Herbst, with the former using severe derogatory language to address the veteran team owner, who has now finally shared what is going through his mind.

Months later, Childress has responded. He recently sat down with Fox8 Sports’ Kevin Connolly and Danny Harnden to discuss the upcoming Cup Series season and delivered his candid thoughts on the messages.

It goes without saying that Childress shares the same angst many third parties felt over the disrespect shown toward him.

Childress said, “As far as the personal damages that came to me, if I tell you what I think now, you’d probably be bleeping me out. That is still to be carried on in the future, the personal attacks against me. I’m like an old elephant, you don’t forget.” He also added that he would wear being called a “redneck” like a badge of honor and that nobody should forget the fans who built the sport back in the day.

It was apparent that Childress was doing his best to avoid saying anything that might further escalate the situation, especially at a time when the sport is beginning to steady itself after a chaotic few months. He admitted that he had spoken with members of the France family and said his goal now is to help the NASCAR community come together as a stronger, unified force.

The messages that were shared

In response to the criticism that Childress had placed on NASCAR’s operations back in 2023, Phelps’ texts called him “an idiot” and said “he needs to be taken out back and flogged. He’s a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR.”

In a different text, Phelps also wrote that Childress must sell his charter if he is that unhappy with the way things are. Naturally, these words created quite an uproar. On January 6, 2026, Phelps announced that he would be stepping away from his role as the commissioner of NASCAR. His duties were distributed among other executives.

Childress’s words have clarified that the removal of Phelps hasn’t undone all the damage. The sanctioning body might have to do more to appease him.