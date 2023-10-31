“We Can Play Games”: Radio Messages Surface Post Ryan Blaney’s Mid-Race Incident With Denny Hamlin

The race at Martinsville Speedway could have had a very different outcome if Denny Hamlin held his balance and composure after an incident with Ryan Blaney during the race. The competition between the two had been intense for the final two spots in the title decider race scheduled this weekend and they would have done just about anything to win the race at that point. Even if it called for retaliation.

A nail-biting moment arrived when in a bid to dive down and hold the inside line, Hamlin tapped the rear bumper of Blaney as the latter tried to force the JGR driver to the outside. Right after, the Team Penske driver began wiggling, almost on the verge of losing control of the car and wrecking out, but he managed to catch it at the last moment and carry on with the race.

Had Blaney lost his car at that juncture of the race, it would have been game over for his championship four battle.

Ryan Blaney-Denny Hamlin’s radio messages emerge from the Martinsville incident

Meanwhile, as drivers have already started preparing for the title race this weekend at Phoenix Raceway, radio messages of Blaney have been released in a NASCAR Radioactive video.

As the incident appeared on screen, Blaney’s crew chief got on the radio and said, “Just the #11, that was all him. Just so you know.” Soon after, Blaney said, “**** that was uncalled for.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the spectrum, Hamlin mentioned, “**** the #12 tried to brake down the backstretch to keep me on the outside.” Adding, “Got the #24 by the **** if he wants to play games we can play games. I’m the one **** that got nothing to lose.”

Hamlin was not happy with the moves played out by Blaney in a bid to force him to his outside. Looking at it, had Hamlin decided to retaliate once again, it would not have been a happy ending for the Team Penske driver and his hopes to make the championship four this year.