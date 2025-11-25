Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Hilarious Abraham Lincoln Suggestion Before Fact-Checking Himself

The U.S. Mint recently struck what will be the final 1-cent coin to be used as legal currency, a few days after the Trump administration announced it would stop printing pennies. On the “Bless Your ‘Hardt” podcast, NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy, made a funny slip-up that they quickly caught and laughed about.

Advertisement

The penny in the U.S. features Abraham Lincoln, one of the most iconic presidents of all time—one who guided the country through one of its darkest periods. Earnhardt Jr., like millions, feels he deserves to be on the currency in the country, which is why he had some suggestions.

Unfortunately for the NASCAR Hall of Famer, he made those comments before checking all the bills in his pocket.

Dale Jr. asked during the conversation, “Let me ask you this. Do we take Abe and put him on another thing? We make a $250 bill or something? Or a $200 bill? Put Abe on that? We can’t have some money without Abe on it.”

Amy concurred with his sentiment, but what they failed to realize at the moment was that the former president Lincoln’s image is also used on the $5 bill.

Getting pointed out, they both burst into laughter at their silly mistake. Dale Jr., however, couldn’t grasp the notion that Lincoln was on two different pieces of currency. He questioned how that could be, and Amy reasoned that it was because Lincoln was a “baddie”. They continued to discuss which other president was on two different currencies, and George Washington’s name came up.

“Man, we are so stupid,” Amy laughed at their tomfoolery.

Known as the cent, the first penny was struck in 1787. The U.S. Mint took over production in 1793, and the new coin had a woman representing Liberty on one side and 15 chain links on the other side. A smaller penny was introduced in 1857, and this one featured a flying eagle on one side and a wreath on the other.

In 1859, another revamp was made with an Indian Head design on one side. It was only in 1909 that Abraham Lincoln appeared on the coin to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

So why has a coin with so much history been dropped? Because the cost of making it is nearly four times its actual worth. It is as simple as that. Ending its production is expected to save $56 million annually for taxpayers. From now on, the only pennies the U.S. Mint will release are collector editions that are not legal tender.