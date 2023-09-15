“Not Respectful to Me”: Chase Elliott Spills Beans on Infamous Feud With Kevin Harvick

It’s not often that people would picture Chase Elliott being engaged in a feud with other drivers for an extended period of time. The kid from Dawsonville is usually known to keep his opinion to himself and does not make a lot of noise about it. However, there have been instances where things have reached their boiling point and Elliott snapped, engaging in an all-out fight before.

During the 2021 season, Elliott and Kevin Harvick had infamously been involved in a feud between each other. The tensions had basically started after both drivers hit each other during the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Thereafter, both drivers exchanged a slew of words.

Meanwhile, recently Stewart-Haas Racing put out a video for Harvick ahead of his eventual retirement at the end of this season. In that video, Elliott appeared and shared details of what had actually transpired between them during their infamous “chicken sh*t” feud.

Chase Elliott discusses his famous beef with Kevin Harvick



Speaking in the video, Elliott stated, “We had a disagreement… He’s a guy that I think even he would tell you is a pretty calculated individual. I just thought that there were some decisions made that were not respectful to me.”

“And at some point in time, that kind of pushed me over the edge. So we were both willing to go and discuss it… I thought for that I had enough respect for Kevin, that I was willing to go to talk about it and he was too.”

Furthermore, the Hendrick Motorsports driver mentioned that they had a discussion about their differing opinions and the reasons behind them. Apparently, they did not engage in pushing and shoving each other but rather had a civil conversation where they agreed to disagree.

Elliott added, “But to be honest, I think that’s a pretty admirable thing to do in a high-pressure moment like that with a lot of eyes to step away and to be able to get to have a conversation about the incident and at least voice our opinions with no one around. I can respect that. I was good with that.” The reason their beef is often referred to as the ‘chicken sh*t feud’ is that Harvick described Elliott’s move against him at Bristol as such to the media after the race.

Elliott explains what led to their altercation at Bristol



Speaking further into the video about his feud with Harvick, Elliott also mentioned that it was not just a result of their incident at Bristol and that it had been a “lingering issue”.

According to Elliott, there were several minor incidents between them over the past three to four months that he did not appreciate.

“I think the biggest mistake was we never talked about it. Those frustrations boiled over at the wrong time for both of us. And that kind of led to Bristol and the aftermath of those next couple weeks.”

Thankfully, over time the pair had been able to speak their minds regarding their disagreements and move on. It was a good thing that the two did not resort to an all-out trackside boxing match and instead found an amicable way to sort out their differences.