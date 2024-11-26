mobile app bar

“We Have Almost 500 Employees”: Joe Gibbs Insider Reveals Reason Behind Lifting Ban on Drivers for Non-NASCAR Racing

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR auto racing team owner and former professional football coach Joe Gibbs watches the Texas 250 NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway.

May 21, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR auto racing team owner and former professional football coach Joe Gibbs watches the Texas 250 NASCAR race at the Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Last week, Joe Gibbs Racing decided to remove the dirt-racing restriction for its drivers, a change largely influenced by the driver of the #20 Toyota for the team, Christopher Bell, as well as the addition of former Stewart-Haas Racing driver and dirt-track ace Chase Briscoe to its Cup Series lineup.

With JGR drivers now set to race in events such as the World of Outlaws and the Chili Bowl to hone their skills, Dave Alpern, President of the powerhouse team shed light on the rationale for rescinding the ban.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he commented, “I think they (the drivers) just wore (Coach) out a little bit. Christopher was great about it. And I know many of his fans, his dirt fans were disappointed about that.”

However, he also noted how instances in dirt-track racing where drivers get injured not only affect their seasons but also the team. He pointed out the obligations an organization such as JGR has not only to their working staff but also to the sponsors who expect accountability.

“People forget we have almost 500 employees and it’s not just the employees, it’s the sponsors. And the people that are counting on their drivers that we felt like we have a responsibility that we gotta protect these guys, for this is their primary job. There were some folks here who kind of pushed the coach a little bit,” elaborated Alpern.

Nonetheless, dirt-track racing does have its benefits. “I personally believe when those guys go run those things, it breathes new life into them, and it helps them over here,” he added, leading with an example of how Kyle Busch’s success in the Xfinity Series boosted his confidence back in the day.

The same effect can be had with dirt-track racing for its current lineup of drivers. “It gave him a swagger on Sunday that was a good thing. There’s something about that with the dirt racing, same kind of idea,” opined the JGR executive.

JGR insider clarifies stipulation that could lead to reinstatement of restrictions

Last year’s racing season saw Alex Bowman sidelined with a back injury from a sprint car crash, causing him to miss four races and ultimately miss the playoffs.

This occurred after Chase Elliott had already been out for six races due to a tibia injury sustained while snowboarding in Colorado, which left two of the four HMS drivers benched. Concerned about such incidents, Joe Gibbs has been wary of risking similar disruptions to their season.

Despite recent policy relaxations, JGR President, Alpern has made it clear that permissions for such activities won’t be handed out lightly, especially if the activities pose significant risks. He pointed out, “Let me just say, it’s not Carte Blanche, like if we see somebody flip over a fence we may revoke it.”

Therefore, drivers are urged to exercise caution during their non-Cup Series activities. Any serious injuries or accidents could prompt the team to reconsider and potentially reinstate the ban.

