mobile app bar

“We’ve Been Through a Lot”: William Byron Finally Pulls Through at Iowa in Fuel-Mileage Thriller

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
William Byron (24) raises a trophy after the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 on Aug. 3, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Byron (24) finished the race first.

William Byron (24) raises a trophy after the NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 on Aug. 3, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Byron (24) finished the race first. | Image credit: Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The third time was the charm on Sunday for William Byron. After running out of fuel at both Michigan (while leading) and Indianapolis (running third at the time), costing him a victory both times, the Hendrick Motorsports driver had just enough left in his tank to capture the win at Iowa Speedway.

After fretting, hoping and praying, not only did Byron have enough to finish the race ahead of the pole-sitter and runner-up Chase Briscoe by 1.192 seconds, followed by Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Ryan Preece, but he also still had enough left to do several celebratory burnouts on the frontstretch before heading to victory lane.

It certainly wasn’t easy, though, as Byron went the final 144 laps on the same tank of fuel. Obviously, his gas man packed the fuel cell to the brim on Byron’s final stop, and those extra drops proved to be the difference.

“Man, how about that for some fuel mileage? We’ve had our fair share of things not go our way with fuel mileage,” Byron told USA Network after climbing out of his car. “I’m just super thankful for Rudy (crew chief Rudy Fugle), all these guys, all the engineers back at the shop and just this whole race team.”

Indianapolis winner Bubba Wallace finished sixth, with Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon rounding out the top 10.

Byron was obviously excited at capturing his second win of the season, along with his win in the season-opening Daytona 500, which he also won in 2024. He dominated, leading 141 laps of the 350-lap event to capture his 15th career Cup win.

It also pushed Byron back into first place in the Cup standings, leading teammate and former points leader Chase Elliott by 18 points.

“We’ve been through a lot this year,” Byron said. “It’s been a lot of growing pains. It’s been tough on us, but it feels really good today to get a win. It honestly felt like we had a good car and just kind of raced it and just tried to be there at the end. Luckily the fuel was enough there at the end.”

Lucky, indeed. Byron, Fugle and the entire No. 24 team were literally holding their breath as he made the last two laps around the 0.875-mile oval. But their confidence never wavered, even after the disappointing finishes at both Michigan and Indianapolis, or finishing outside the top 15 in six of his last eight starts prior to Iowa.

Byron continued, “Our confidence in each other never wavered. I feel like our speed’s been better than it’s ever been and that’s a big reason why we stay confident.

“We just feel like every week we work really hard together and show up prepared and show up fast. We needed just one to go our way and today it did.”

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these