“We Were at the Hospital Last Night”: Chase Briscoe Drops Update on Birth of Child

Driving for Stewart-Haas Racing for one last season before moving on to greener pastures at Joe Gibbs’ racing outfit, Chase Briscoe’s playoff bid during the 2024 Cup Series isn’t as simple as one might imagine. Having suffered the horrors of childbirth before, the #14 Ford Mustang driver and his wife Marissa are expecting their second child as the 29-year-old aims to challenge during the Round of 12 this weekend.

Advertisement

Briscoe elaborated on how ‘Baby Watch’ has been going while he tries to balance his professional and personal life. Touching on how feelings of helplessness have crept in for him as he aims to challenge during the postseason, the Indiana native gave an update on how the process has been so far.

“We were at the hospital last night, but everything was good. A couple contractions and they sent us home. It’s the most helpless feeling, truthfully, in the world. Even this morning, I left the house at 6 a.m. to get on the plane, and she was having contractions here and there, and just knowing that I gotta come, right? I can’t stay,” Briscoe told the media.

According to reports from their doctor, the couple’s second child is expected on October 8, 2024. However, given the uncertain nature of childbirth as well as their previous horrific experiences with the same, the SHR driver and his wife are not taking anything for granted.

“The doctor seemed to think that they weren’t gonna make it till October 8th, but we will see.”

“I’m here to race for a championship”

As harsh as it may sound, a professional athlete’s life often revolves around the ultimate prize in their careers, and the same goes for Chase Briscoe heading into the Cup Series race at Kansas this weekend.

Elaborating on his plan with his wife to manage the ultimate goal in NASCAR and his second child’s birth, he said, “The contingency plan is I’m here to race for championship.”

“I have to practice. I have to qualify, and I have to race. So yeah, I mean, I’m here. We’re in the playoffs. Obviously, if I wasn’t in the playoffs, I would be home if something happened,” added the 29-year-old.

As tough as it may sound for an expectant couple, this is the reality for athletes in major sporting leagues. Briscoe paints an admirable picture of how one must balance his personal life with the demands of the sport. He will be seen racing this Sunday during the Hollywood Casino 400 which goes live from Kansas Speedway at 3:00 pm ET.