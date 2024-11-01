‘So Creative!’: Kyle Busch & Family’s Halloween Costumes Leave NASCAR Fans & Wives in Awe

Halloween always makes for a fun time in NASCAR. Fans get to see their favorite drivers enjoy time with their families wearing hilarious costumes and tear it up on the race track behind really interesting paint schemes. Kyle Busch is one speedster who consistently does a splendid job at providing great entertainment on this day and he kept that record up on Thursday.

Samantha Busch, his wife, posted pictures of the family’s Halloween celebration on Instagram and had fans rolling in laughter at their antics.

Each of them, Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix were dressed up as different bushes (A funny nod to their surname). Kyle was a thorn bush, Samantha was a rose bush, Brexton was a shrub bush, and Lennix was a cute little hydrangea bush.

The post invoked laughter from key figures across the NASCAR community along with fans. Denny Hamlin’s fiancee Jordan Fish commented, “This is so creative!” Austin Dillon’s wife Whitney wrote, “Epic”. Mario Andretti’s grandson, Marco, said, “You’ve never looked better pal!!!” What was particularly funny were the costumes of Kyle and Brexton.

One fan said, “Why are there photos of a potted plant and some hedges?” Another added, “At first I was like… where’s Kyle and Braxton? took me a while.”

The father-son duo was indeed hard to spot with most of their entire selves being covered with bushes. It will be hard to argue that Kyle, once again, has not won Halloween in NASCAR with his family’s help.

Where does Busch stand in the 2024 Cup Series season?

Busch’s earlier association with M&M made him a part of several marketing initiatives during Halloween. He notably went trick-or-treating back in 2018 and handed out candy to random people. Needless to say, the fans loved it. Such activities are something that they will miss this season.

However, Rowdy will hope to make up for that when he takes to the race track this weekend at Martinsville. He is on the verge of breaking a 19-year streak of having at least one win each season. Only two more races for him to secure a win. He hasn’t finished inside the top 10 in seven races either.

He is currently 20th in the driver standings. Watching him turn his form around and reach victory lane in one of the upcoming races will be quite the sight.