“We Will Miss You”: Tony Stewart’s NASCAR Team Hailed For Incredible ‘Advertisements’

Stewart-Haas Racing will be shutting shop at the end of the ongoing season. While fans will miss the team’s iconic numbers on the car track, what they’ll also miss are the humorous advertisements that the team puts up on their social media often. A recent such upload left fans in splits and has caused them to express their fondness for seeing the lighthearted nature of drivers.

The team uploaded a compilation of the team’s drivers trying to shoot commercials for their sponsors. Others including Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece were given funny lines to enact and it was obvious that they had a wild time filming it. Gragson, for instance, says, “Hi, NASCAR team! If you’re going to steal sponsors, steal ours! We are shutting down!”

Ryan Preece perhaps had the funniest statements of them all. Promoting a wine company, he said, “Hey, I am Ryan Preece! Did you know wine existed? Well, now you do. Thanks to Caymus Vineyards.” Gragson popped into the frame at another point and yelled, “If you’re looking to get charged up, get charged up with the Miller battery, baby!” He then used a ton of expletives to promote a coffee brand.

Berry wasn’t left out of the fun. He promoted an orange drink, “If you don’t drink SunnyD, you got something wrong with your head.” These lines of absolute hilarity continued for over three minutes and the fans loved every second of it. They crowded the comment box below the post and let their thoughts be known.

Fans react to the advertisements from Stewart-Haas Racing

One fan wrote, “I am soooo going to miss all this! Thanks to the social media people at @StewartHaasRcng and all the teams who make us laugh on a weekly basis. We will miss you!” This was the common sentiment across the board. Another said, “There is so much going on and I enjoyed every single second of it”

NASCAR is a serious sport and the people involved in it often tend to forget that the ultimate purpose of it all is entertainment. It is through acts like these that teams can appeal to the audience and strike a chord with them. This is precisely why the absence of Stewart-Haas Racing will leave a stark void.

Yet another follower commented, “Yes!!! This is what the sport needs. We need the fun team out there. To bad the shows getting good just as it’s ending.” One more fan wrote, “I’m a Stewart Hass fan and I approve of these ads!” Few teams are as capable as Stewart-Haas at keeping fans in a jolly mood. It will be interesting to see which team takes up the mantle next.