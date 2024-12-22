“We’ll Be Back at it Hard”: JJ Yeley Back to Realize NY Racing’s Daytona 500 Dream After Disappointment in 2024

The 2024 season started and ended with disappointment for the NY Racing Team. The part-time Cup Series organization started nine races and finished higher than 20th in none. The most painful of its losses was in the season-opening Daytona 500, which it failed to even qualify for following the Bluegreen Vacation Duels. Fortunately, the magazines are now reloaded, and the team gets to shoot again.

It was confirmed on Saturday that it will attempt to race in the 2025 Daytona 500 once again with 48-year-old JJ Yeley behind the wheel. Yeley drove the team’s #44 Chevrolet Camaro for eight races last season. He failed to make it into the previous 500-mile race at Daytona by an extremely thin margin, competing as an open entry alongside the likes of Jimmie Johnson.

This upcoming attempt won’t be like the last. At least, that’s what the team is confident of. Jay Guy, the crew chief, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that the crew is currently enjoying the holidays and will soon be back at the race shop preparing the #44 entry for the battle that it is about to encounter. He said, “We’re looking forward to a bit of a break here, then we’ll be back at it hard.”

Due to a lack of sponsorship, what’s bound to happen after the season opener hasn’t been decided yet. Whether the team will participate in more races or if Yeley will continue as its driver are all questions that need answering. Guy updated, “There’s nothing really to announce yet. A lot of our season is pending on sponsorship.” The result of the Daytona 500 will play a crucial role in securing the required funds.

The NY Racing Team does not want to simply show up to races

Gone are the days when “start and park” teams were prevalent in NASCAR. Simply showing up to the race track, qualifying, and not putting an effort towards winning doesn’t get rewarded with a check now. By force or by choice, the NY Racing Team has no interest in doing that either.

“I mean, to put one of these cars out on track is several hundred thousand dollars to get it out there, and you don’t want to just show up, you want to go out and race,” the crew chief said. “The 500 is such a big race, it pays well, but that’s not really why you’re at Daytona – you’re trying to win the 500.”

Last year’s attempt was foiled in the final seconds of the duel because of Jimmie Johnson, who successfully qualified for the main event with a last-minute move against Yeley. The team and the driver will be out seeking vengeance this time. The 2025 Daytona 500 will unfold on February 16 next year.