“We’re Not Doing Our Job”: William Byron Insists Rick Hendrick Will Not Go Down Richard Childress’ Path With HMS

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) introduced a fresh brand strategy last month by which it attempted to connect with its core fanbase. It called itself the embodiment of NASCAR’s blue-collar ethos and leaned into its old history. This move was surprising, considering how other teams have been trying to make themselves future-oriented.

RCR’s new president, Mike Verlander, controversially said in a team release, “There are teams with slicker taglines and flashier shoe games, but that’s not who we are.” The shots were fired at competitors like Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) and 23XI Racing. At this juncture, William Byron was asked about this marketing approach on the Rubbin is Racing podcast recently.

The two-time Daytona 500 champion said that the focus of Hendrick Motorsports is on winning races and achieving success. While RCR associates its history with a blue-collar workforce, HMS associates itself with excellence and winning. Byron said, “Our team is focused on winning, and that’s the history.”

“That’s what Mr. Hendrick expects, and anything short of that, you know, we’re not doing our job. So, I think when you go there, it’s a lot of pressure. But we have great people behind us, and Mr. Hendrick gives us all the tools and resources to go out there and do our jobs.” Who needs marketing gimmicks when drivers visit Victory Lane all the time?

RCR, on the other hand, is a legacy team that is struggling to adapt itself to the changing landscape. The majority of its fanbase is above the average age of a NASCAR fan. Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon aren’t doing enough of a good job to attract the younger crowd out there, either. This leaves the team with no choice but to appeal to its original fanbase.

Verlander added, “If you’re a guy or a gal who wakes up in the morning and you bust your back all day working your butt off, and you have a little grit up your nails, you definitely have a strong work ethic, we want to be your team.” All these words will mean little if Busch and Dillon aren’t able to perform on the track.

A strong need for an overhaul was made apparent when RCR failed to secure a playoff spot in 2024. It has not attracted fresh talent despite the low points. The big question is whether it can rise above the performance challenge and establish itself as a team that blue-collar workers would be proud of supporting.