Who is Logan Seavey, the 2024 Chili Bowl winner whom Kyle Larson claimed as "Pretty Legendary"?

Hendrick Motorsports sensation Kyle Larson‘s driving prowess stretches across the boundaries of just stock car racing and often seeps into the world of midget racing. Hence, when the two-time Chili Bowl winner calls a fellow driver legendary, it must mean something.

Logan Seavey is the victor of the 2024 Chili Bowl, making it his second consecutive win at the prestigious event. What makes his triumph even more impressive is that he was not feeling his best all week and still, despite all the hurdles, the 26-year-old Californian stayed focused and when the time came, he was the one to lead the highest number of laps.

Yung Money himself won the Golden Driller twice in a row in 2020 and 2021. And Seavey replicated the feat in 2023 and 2024. No wonder Larson shared his thoughts on social media and said, “I’m curious if there’s ever been a better overall USAC/midget season? Pretty legendary stuff no matter what. Congrats Logie Bear @Logan_Seavey”

Needless to say, Seavey was elated. And so was his boss, the six-time Chili Bowl champion Kevin Swindell, counting the four wins he has had as a driver and two by the hands of Seavey driving his #39 midget. Swindell showered praises on his driver as he exclaimed, “I think the kid’s a world class race car driver and he shows it time and time again.”

Logan Seavey’s win wasn’t easy to get

The biggest challenge that Seavey faced in this year’s Chili Bowl was from the pole winner Buddy Kofoid. It was Kofoid’s 5th attempt at the event and he was yet to bag his first win. Needless to say, he went all out. The 22-year-old traded the lead multiple times with Seavey during the inaugural laps of the race.

Unfortunately, an early caution ended the day for the Penngrove native. The caution placed him behind Seavey on the next restart and after that; he wasn’t able to snatch it away from his rival. However, Koifoid might have found some solace in his overall performance and a runner-up position. Speaking about Seavey, he said, “Logan is one of the best and one of my best friends. I’m happy to see this for him, but it’s still bittersweet.”

With the second consecutive win in the bag, Seavey etched his name alongside veteran drivers like Larson, Christopher Bell, and Tony Stewart, as all of them have multiple victories in the Chili Bowl.