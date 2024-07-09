NASCAR Grassroots: Difference between a Super Late Model and a Late Model Stock car

Steve Apel spins in Turn 2 in the first 50-lap feature at the Slinger Speedway super late model season opener Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Slinger, Wisconsin. © Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It can often get confusing as a NASCAR fan to what the difference is between a Super Late Model stock car and a Late Model stock car. Both cars look similar but the points of difference are plentiful. From chassis to engine, the cars could not be any more different. As far as speed is concerned, it is usually the Super Late Model that comes out on top against the Late Model.

Huge gap in horsepower between Late Model and Super Late Model

The first reason why that is the case is the engine. According to reports, a Super Late Model generates somewhere around 630 hp while a Late Model can go up to 515 hp. The engine of the former is custom-made, built solely for motorsports and it costs somewhere between $25,000 and $30,000.

On the other hand, a Late Model engine costs around $10,000. Teams are required to purchase the parts from Harrington’s Machine Shop in Taylorsville, North Carolina for a Chevrolet Late Model. For Ford, there are multiple shops where one can purchase these parts. They then have to be taken to an engine builder who will assemble them.

The engine is not the only thing that makes a Super Late Model faster than a Late Model. The chassis plays a big role as well. The two cars might not look very different but a lot is going on under the skin that is different from the other’s.

How does a Late Model chassis differ from a Super Late Model chassis?

Firstly, a Super Late Model (2800 lbs) is way lighter than a Late Model (3100 lbs). Then comes the structure of the chassis itself. A Late Model stock car has a perimeter chassis. This means that the chassis weight is equally distributed throughout. Everything about it has to be symmetrical and there is no offset on either side from the wheel locations to the A-frame locations.

However, what sets a Super Late Model car apart is that there is a significant offset. In this situation, the car’s chassis and setup favor the left side. The trailing arm is around 21 to 24 inches compared to 51 inches in a Late Model. There’s a lot more scope for adjustment in a Super Late Model chassis as well. The rear-end housing, suspension, and engine are offset to the left in such a car, making it easier to turn on Ovals. This also give Super Late Model cars their characteristice ‘skewed’ appearance.

Considering everything, one can understand just how different a Super Late Model is from a Late Model car. However, the racing action in both is incredible and draws fans to the tracks by the hundreds. With a variety of cars to choose from, NASCAR‘s stars of tomorrow are certainly spoilt for choice during their initial racing days.