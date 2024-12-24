What Did Texas A&M Get In Return for $160,000 Spend on Stewart-Haas Racing Sponsorship?

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 20: Chase Briscoe (14 Stewart Haas Racing Texas A&M University Ford) during the South Point 400 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series playoff race on October, 20, 2024, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Gary Nastase LVMS Icon Sportswire) AUTO: OCT 20 NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon299241020410

Although sponsors typically invest in NASCAR liveries and choose their colors and patterns, it’s rare for a company to spend greatly on the cars of a team that may soon be winding down. However, Texas A&M University, which sponsored Chase Briscoe’s #14 car and Josh Berry’s #4, shelled out $160,000 for the entire campaign.

At the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the university debuted its partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing. Briscoe raced in an Aggie maroon #14 Texas A&M University Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the South Point 400, while Berry while donning the Texas A&M-branded firesuit, sported a camouflage and maroon design at the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

The camouflage scheme paid homage to the university’s dedication to honoring the nation’s veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Despite the aesthetic appeal, Briscoe finished in P26 place in Las Vegas; Berry followed suit, finishing P24 in Phoenix three weeks later. Marketing was indeed the linchpin of the partnership offered by Stewart-Haas Racing, yet the agreement encompassed a plethora of additional perks for the university, meticulously outlined in the contract.

These perks featured at least four Texas A&M-specific social media shout-outs during each race weekend, along with assurances to include the university’s social media tags in all race-related communications.

Besides that, Texas A&M gained access to twenty ‘VIP full-access credentials’ for each race, offering a behind-the-scenes race-day tour for university guests, and opportunities for personal interactions with the drivers on race days.

In early November, the Stewart-Haas Racing team showcased Berry’s car on Twitter, highlighting the special livery designed “honoring our nation’s military and [Texas A&M’s] commitment to support veterans.”

The university’s official announcement of the partnership emphasized its strong military connections, noting that it currently serves nearly 1,300 student veterans and is led by a retired four-star general. In a promotional video released on YouTube, Berry highlighted these ties, concluding his message with a salute to ‘the fighting Texas Aggies,’ while donning an A&M cap.

Though the Stewart Haas Racing team has ceased operations, the future may still hold the possibility of the Aggies sponsoring another car. However, securing a deal as favorable as the one offered by Tony Stewart‘s team in the NASCAR Cup Series might be a tall order.