What Is Bubba Wallace’s Foundation? How Does It Help Youngsters Achieve Their Dreams?

Bubba Wallace has been the only full-time black driver in NASCAR’s top-tier racing series since Wendell Scott in 1971. In 2021, he won a Cup race, also a feat achieved by a black driver for the first time since Scott did it back in 1963. But all of those successes have not come without hurdles.

Advertisement

However, since 2017, the 23XI icon has strived to ensure that nobody else has to overcome any obstacle while pursuing their dreams regardless of their skin color, age, disabilities, or ambitions. All thanks to his Live To Be Different Foundation.

Led by the 23XI racer, the Live To Be Different Foundation aims to make the youngsters of the upcoming generation better and more inclusive than every generation before it. To do that and to make their dreams come true, the foundation extends its helping hands to individuals in need by providing them with educational, medical, and social assistance.

Advertisement

Besides that, Wallace has also facilitated a couple of scholarships for the students of his old school, under which one male student and one female student will receive a $5000 scholarship each, from the Live To Be Different Foundation for their education.

Bubba Wallace gives back to his high school through a scholarship

An alumnus of the Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, Bubba Wallace realizes how important it is for every student to be able to achieve their dreams. But, not every high-school student has money saved up for college. And that’s where the Bubba Wallace scholarship comes in. Wallace said, “Giving back, helping out kids that are trying to make it to the next step is much bigger than a race win.”

“Just to give back and help out the student that just needs that little bit of financial help, that’s where we are like: we’re here to help out,” he added.

According to a teacher of the school, Wallace was a recent student of the school and not a 60 or 70-year-old man giving out money as scholarships. That is exactly what would help the current students connect more with him and take him as an example of what one can achieve if only one dares to dream big.