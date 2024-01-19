HomeSearch

What Is Bubba Wallace’s Foundation? How Does It Help Youngsters Achieve Their Dreams?

|Published Jan 19, 2024 04:30AM UTC

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; NASCAR Cup driver Bubba Wallace (23) addresses the media after winning the pole for the Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Wallace has been the only full-time black driver in NASCAR’s top-tier racing series since Wendell Scott in 1971. In 2021, he won a Cup race, also a feat achieved by a black driver for the first time since Scott did it back in 1963. But all of those successes have not come without hurdles.

However, since 2017, the 23XI icon has strived to ensure that nobody else has to overcome any obstacle while pursuing their dreams regardless of their skin color, age, disabilities, or ambitions. All thanks to his Live To Be Different Foundation.

Led by the 23XI racer, the Live To Be Different Foundation aims to make the youngsters of the upcoming generation better and more inclusive than every generation before it. To do that and to make their dreams come true, the foundation extends its helping hands to individuals in need by providing them with educational, medical, and social assistance.

Besides that, Wallace has also facilitated a couple of scholarships for the students of his old school, under which one male student and one female student will receive a $5000 scholarship each, from the Live To Be Different Foundation for their education.

Bubba Wallace gives back to his high school through a scholarship

An alumnus of the Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord, North Carolina, Bubba Wallace realizes how important it is for every student to be able to achieve their dreams. But, not every high-school student has money saved up for college. And that’s where the Bubba Wallace scholarship comes in. Wallace said, “Giving back, helping out kids that are trying to make it to the next step is much bigger than a race win.”

“Just to give back and help out the student that just needs that little bit of financial help, that’s where we are like: we’re here to help out,” he added.

According to a teacher of the school, Wallace was a recent student of the school and not a 60 or 70-year-old man giving out money as scholarships. That is exactly what would help the current students connect more with him and take him as an example of what one can achieve if only one dares to dream big.

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

