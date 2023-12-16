What Is Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch’s Bundle of Joy Fund?

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

One of the biggest charity foundations in the NASCAR community is the Bundle Of Joy Fund. The fund run by 2x Cup champion Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha Busch aims to advocate education regarding infertility and awareness, simultaneously providing monetary support to couples who need fertility treatment to welcome their bundle of joy into the world.

For those in need, this fund provides top-notch IVF treatment and also assists them with the costs that come with these expensive medical procedures through various clinics.

To this day, the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund has awarded 109 grants, with funds amounting to an impressive $1,438,000. 79 babies have been born through the grants that this fund facilitated and many more are on their way.

Earlier, known as the Kyle Busch Foundation, this foundation is also known for donating funds to other charities that sustain children. Back in 2017, they donated toys and clothes to orphanages on Christmas as well.

Fast forward to 2022, they held a fundraising event that raised over $268,000, which was then donated to the Reproductive Endocrinology Associates of Charlotte (“REACH”), a pioneer North Carolina-based fertility organization.

Even the RCR driver himself showed up during several of these fundraisers and other events to raise awareness about the needs of these less fortunate children and also to educate people about the goals of the foundation.

Samantha Busch surprised three couples during National Infertility Awareness week

According to WHO, one out of every six people in the world is prey to infertility. Infertility is defined by the inability to conceive even after a year of trying. Being one of the many who has suffered from this curse, Samantha Busch made a surprise appearance as Amy and Michael Nardino; Katie and Tyler Pearson; and Kali and Daniel Bailey joined the QC Morning team.

As the couples shared their personal stories, Samantha Busch showed up and, to their utter glee, gifted them with IVF grants of not less than $15,000 each.

So all in all, the Bundle of Joy fund by the Buschs has turned out to be a blessing for many couples for many years. It’s always heartwarming to see any public figure giving back to the people, to the society, and helping those in need with their resources and means.

This is also the case for Kyle and Samantha Busch, who continue to prove to be the power couple of NASCAR.