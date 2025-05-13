mobile app bar

Ross Chastain Makes Honest Admission About the Time When an FBI Raid Led His Xfinity Team to Be Shut Down

Neha Dwivedi
Published

May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) during the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ross Chastain has faced his share of setbacks over the past two seasons, particularly after Rick Hendrick issued a pointed warning about wrecking his drivers. While he’s still working to regain his footing on the track, he doesn’t consider this the most trying period of his life. For Chastain, the real test came in 2019.

Reflecting during the 12 Questions segment with Jeff Gluck, Chastain pointed to the fallout from the DC Solar scandal as the toughest chapter he’s navigated. He openly said the fallout of his Xfinity Series ride with Chip Ganassi Racing after the sponsor’s downfall impacted him.

Back in 2019, the FBI raided the home of DC Solar’s CEO, who had been one of Chastain’s biggest advocates. Chastain had driven three races in a DC Solar-sponsored car in 2018, winning one, which helped him land a full-time seat for 2019. But just days before the new year, Chip Ganassi Racing pulled the plug on its Xfinity program, leaving him without a ride.

Chastain admitted he didn’t take the news well at first. “Initially, I was probably not very proud, because I didn’t handle it very well for the first couple weeks,” he said, recalling how he jumped in his truck and drove back to North Carolina, needing time to let it sink in. It wasn’t until January 2 that he drew a line in the sand and told himself, “I’m gonna go keep doing this.”

Upon returning to CGR’s shop after the holiday break, he was met with an outpouring of support. From the shop floor to upper management, everyone reassured him he wasn’t done yet. “Hey, you’re going to be back in a race car for us,” they told him.

Though it didn’t happen overnight, Chastain eventually found his way back. In 2020, he ran five races in the No. 77 car for Spire Motorsports. By 2021, he had earned a full-time Cup Series seat with Chip Ganassi Racing.

He credited the people at CGR who rallied around him, many quite literally putting an arm around his shoulder and saying, “You’re gonna drive a Cup car next for us.”

It took time, but he made good on that promise.

