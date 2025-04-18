mobile app bar

Kyle Petty Believes Bubba Wallace Will Not Win a NASCAR Race This Season, Backs Alex Bowman Because of HMS

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Bowman (L) and Bubba Wallace (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

Alex Bowman (L) and Bubba Wallace (R). Image Credits: Imagn.

With one-quarter of the NASCAR Cup season in the books, there’s still plenty of races to be won in the 27 remaining events (17 left in the regular season and 10 in the playoffs). But when it comes to just which drivers will win at least one of those races, NASCAR analyst Kyle Petty made two key predictions on this week’s edition of Performance Racing Network’s Fast Talk show.

Prediction No. 1: Bubba Wallace will not win a race this year.

“I’m going to say no,” Petty said about Wallace reaching victory lane. “As we look at William Byron and Denny (Hamlin) and Christopher Bell, these are guys that can win week in and week out, every single week.”

“When you look at the season and there’s 36 races and say you can only win five of them, and you have to put all your eggs in the basket for those five, that’s tough, a tough thing to do, so I’m going to say no.”

It’s not totally surprising that Petty made such a prediction as Wallace is riding an 89-race winless streak, his last triumph coming in 2022 in the fall race at Kansas Speedway.

That being said, however, Wallace is off to one of his better starts to a NASCAR Cup season. He has back-to-back third-place finishes at Homestead and Martinsville and was ninth at Atlanta. But he’s also been inconsistent, with his other six starts ending up with finishes of 19th or worse.

Still, he is a strong eighth in the Cup standings, leaving Petty to emphatically note that even if Bubba doesn’t win a race, “He makes the playoffs, for sure. His pit crew is lights out.”

Now, As For Alex Bowman

Prediction No. 2: While Bubba will go winless, that won’t be the case with Alex Bowman, who Petty believes will win at least one race this season.

“Every year, I don’t know how Bowman finds his way to the playoffs, but he always finds his way (six times in the last seven seasons),” Petty said. “(Thus far this season) he sat on the pole (at Bristol), ran decent at Phoenix (7th), and some of these places.

“Because of the Hendrick organization, I’m going to say yes, at some point in time on a mile-and-a-half racetrack, he wins a race.”

Bowman was off to a great start in this season’s first six races, including finishing second (started from the pole) at Homestead. He also has four other top-10 finishes. But he has struggled in the last three races: 27th at Martinsville, 35th at Darlington, and 37th at Bristol, as his pole went for naught due to engine issues that ended his race just 343 laps into the 500-lap event.

Obviously, it’s too soon for Petty to predict how Wallace and Bowman will do in the 10-race postseason, but KP is definitely convinced that both drivers will make the playoffs. Where they go from there is anybody’s guess.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these