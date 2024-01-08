What Is Kyle Larson’s Favorite NASCAR Track and Its Connection With Chase Elliott?

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) and Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) during a media press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 04, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 04 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Icon007230204982

Take out the superspeedways and there are not many racetracks that Kyle Larson hasn’t dominated. But there’s one track and one stop on the calendar that Larson enjoys more than the rest. And interestingly, that is something he shares with his Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott.

During an appearance on Garage Talk with NASCAR in 2021, Larson was confronted with his Bristol win from that season in which his teammate Elliott helped him win by blocking Kevin Harvick. “I was pumped at Bristol. Got a lot of help from my teammate on that one,” Larson said.

“Bristol is my favorite track by far. And the night race especially is my favorite race of the year. I’ve always been really fast there and never won. So wanted to win there really badly with the help that I got, with Chase kind of holding up Harvick, able to work my way past Kevin with 3 to go and get my first win there was crazy.”

“That was a fun race, led a lot of laps and finally got my win,” he added.

As it turns out, Bristol is also the track that Chase Elliott also romanticizes over the rest.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson both are big fans of Bristol night race

In an interview from last year with Kenny Wallace, the #9 driver opened up on his love for the Bristol night race, claiming that it is “the coolest race” NASCAR currently has on the calendar. “I really believe this and it is a 100% and it is such a special environment,” he said.

The 2020 Cup champion added, “You know, I think there’s, as you’ve done this for a few years, there’s very few races that you still get overly excited for. And this is definitely one of them.”

Elliott went back to his first encounter in a truck race with Bristol, recalling how the sun had set and all the cameras were going off, something that took him back to his childhood when he would watch that race as a viewer, and now as an adult and a driver himself, made him think, “Man, this is so cool.”

He emphasized that being a part of the show at Bristol when the energy levels at the racetrack are high, that is what NASCAR is all about.