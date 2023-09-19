HomeSearch

|Published September 19, 2023

Fan-Favorite Chase Elliott Reveals the Coolest Race in NASCAR: "Still Get Overly Excited"

Sep 3, 2023; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Elliott has been NASCAR’s most popular driver for several years at this point. Of course, he has the support of his loyal fans wherever he goes. Although this particular season has not been so special for him on the race track, the Hendrick driver does seem to be enjoying himself despite missing the playoffs for the first time in his Cup Series career.

Recently, while speaking at a fan interaction interview with veteran Kenny Wallace, Elliott mentioned which track he believed to be the coolest on the NASCAR schedule, also elaborating on why he thought that way, referring to his time racing in the Truck series at this specific race track.

Chase Elliott names the coolest race from his perspective

While speaking with Wallace ahead of the Bristol race, Elliott stated, “Well, this race on the schedule, you know, the Bristol night race in the fall in my opinion is the coolest race we have.”

“I think it is. I’m not saying this to say it because we’re here. I really believe this and it is a 100% and it is such a special environment.”

The 2020 Cup champion added, “You know, I think there’s, as you’ve done this for a few years, there’s very few races that you still get overly excited for. And this is definitely one of them.”

Elliott explains the allure of the Bristol night race

Elliott recalled his first truck race at the Bristol and how it took place on a Thursday night. He mentioned that he qualified well and was on the front row when they were about to take the green flag.

“The sun was kind of set and then I just see all the camera going off and I’m like man, this is so cool. Because I remember seeing this as a kid and like watching this and being you know being a spectator.”

“But to kind of be, to be a part of this show at a place like this when the energy level is this high. This is what NASCAR is all about. And it’s been a it’s been a thrill. So I look forward to this event.”

Elliott is not in contention for the playoffs this season, so he can just fine-tune stuff for the next season, instead of being under constant pressure for a win. At the end of the night, the HMS driver was able to finish the race in a solid 7th place, thereby adding a few more points to the owners’ playoff championship.

