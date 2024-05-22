NASCAR Champion Refuses to Take Max Verstappen Comparison as a Compliment

With three World Championship wins on the trot, Max Verstappen has set high standards in F1. Since the sport is often considered the pinnacle of racing, Verstappen’s achievements have become a benchmark in other disciplines too. However, NASCAR’s Kyle Larson refuses to accept the comparison between the two.

Advertisement

Larson, who will take part in the upcoming Indy 500 with McLaren-Arrow, called his teammate Alexander Rossi out when the latter compared him to Verstappen.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, Rossi said, “I would say they are at the same level” talking about Larson (a NASCAR Cup Champion) and Verstappen. But he feels that in NASCAR, defeating Larson wouldn’t be possible for an F1 driver, even if he was as good as the 26-year-old.

This is why Larson refused to agree to the comparison. He said,

“I don’t really understand why we’re talking about this. If you don’t compete in multiple disciplines, how can anyone say you’re the best?”

To put things in perspective, since the start of 2021, Verstappen has won 44 out of 66 races in F1. He added three championships to his name and helped Red Bull win two Constructors’ Titles.

On the other hand, Larson has not dominated NASCAR as much. Still, he remains one of the most talented drivers in the sport’s history and showcased his talent by winning the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona in 2015. The American was also included in the elite list of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers, and is set to take part in two races on the same day – the Indy 500 and the Coke 600 (in NASCAR) – later this month.

Many believe he will win both, which shows his high reputation. Larson has the respect of his counterparts, and perhaps even Verstappen, who knows how difficult competing in NASCAR is.

Max Verstappen highlights the difficulties of NASCAR

Despite the comparisons brought forward by Rossi, if pitted together against a Champion like Larson, Verstappen knows he would lose out in NASCAR. The Red Bull driver admitted that can’t follow the series because of its timing, but even if he could, it would take considerable effort to get good at it.

Si.com quoted him saying,

“It is a completely different discipline. For [Formula One drivers] to get good at it, it will also take quite a bit of time. I do race a bit of let’s say NASCAR on my simulator at home and it’s a completely different discipline. So, for us to get good at it, it would also take quite a bit of time.”

Verstappen has plans of his own after retiring from F1. He wants to compete in other racing ventures, including rallying, once he hangs up his helmet. But whether he ever develops an interest in NASCAR and hops accross the pond to compete in the States, remains to be seen.