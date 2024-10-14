mobile app bar

"Time Heals All Wounds": Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski Burying the Hatchet Leaves NASCAR Fans Excited

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

"Time Heals All Wounds": Carl Edwards and Brad Keselowski Burying the Hatchet Leaves NASCAR Fans Excited

Feb 14, 2014; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Carl Edwards (left) and Brad Keselowski during practice for the Sprint Unlimited at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

Brad Keselowski and Carl Edwards did not have the best relationship when they were both NASCAR Cup Series competitors. Their enmity peaked when they caused two of the most horrific crashes in the sport’s history in 2009 and 2010. Several years have passed, and mutual respect is the only thing left between them now.

They were seen speaking on stage ahead of the recent Cup Series race in the Charlotte Roval when Edwards showered a lot of praise on the 2012 Cup Series champion. “If you need the talent, all the skills, this is the guy, this is the man,” he said. A moment like this would have been unthinkable 15 years ago.

Keselowski was responsible for sending the former Roush Fenway Racing driver flying through the barricade between fans and the race track at Talladega in 2009. Edwards returned the favor a few months later at Atlanta in 2010 when he intentionally wrecked the former Team Penske man.

Keselowski’s car was airborne as a result of the contact and landed quite awkwardly. Edwards still regrets putting Keselowski in danger but they’ve both apparently decided to bury the hatchet. Keselowski is currently a co-owner of RFK Racing, the team in which Edwards crafted his racing legacy.

This could be another reason why the 45-year-old has a lot more respect for the No. 6 driver. Keselowski has truly turned things around at RFK Racing and they’re back to winning multiple races every season.

Fans rejoice as Keselowski and Edwards come together

The drivers must have been pretty relieved after getting over their issues. But their fans were happier. A fan commented in response to RFK Racing’s post on X, “As a Keselowski fan who was there for all of the drama with the 60/99 from 2009/2010… this is very nice to see. I’ve always loved Cousin Carl! It was tough to boo him for all of those years. Glad to cheer for him again!”

The fandom looked back at the time when the two drivers were at each other’s throats. It was an exciting rivalry that turned life-threatening more than once. “Remember when these two were trying to kill each other a decade ago?” one user asked. “Time heals all wounds,” quipped another.

“Nascar’s equivalent to Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart burying the hatchet,” one fan wrote. Rivalries are meant to stay on the race track and not outside it. NASCAR might have its moments of chaos but there are times when sportsmanship shines brighter. Sunday saw one of those with Edwards and Keselowski.

