What is the Ten Tenths Motor Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway? Details About Rick Hendrick’s New Project

Nov 7, 2021; Avondale, Arizona, USA; Rick Hendrick owner of Hendricks Motorsports seen in victory lane as NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hendrick Motorsports owner and founder of the Hendrick Automotive Group, Rick Hendrick recently announced one of his newest ventures surrounding motorsports as a business owner and investor in the racing world.

The 75-year-old businessman-turned-NASCAR team owner unveiled the Ten Tenths Motor Club, a facility designed to attract motorsport aficionados as well as automotive enthusiasts and manufacturers from the world over.

Consisting of a main 1.7-mile-long track spread over 100 acres, the facility is built in conjunction with Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith, just across from the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway which will host this weekend’s nationwide series races.

Along with the 19-turn road course designed by 24 Hours of LeMans winner Alexander Wurz, the facility also boasts two alternate layouts with shorter overall lengths.

📰#NASCAR: SMI and Rick Hendrick Announce The Ten Tenths Motor Club At Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 100-acre complex will include:

• Multi-purpose road course featuring three configurations

• 20,000-square-foot clubhouse

• Members’ garage (storage / cigar lounge, bar,… pic.twitter.com/UFPagec68m — Taylor Kitchen (@_TaylorKitchen_) October 10, 2024

The first of the alternate configurations is the inner loop standing at 0.567-mile-long, followed by the 1.1-mile-long short course. Both these layouts can be used simultaneously as well.

Along with the track itself, Ten Tenths Motor Club also boasts of a 20,000-square-foot events facility modeled after Sonoma Raceway’s turn 11. The same houses several different aspects such as three different hospitality rooms, club members’ garages and storage, a cigar lounge, and a bourbon bar. The facility also boasts several off-road trails to go along with high-performance tarmac driving.

“We are aligned in our core values”

Elaborating on how the vision for a facility like Ten Tenths Motor Club has to be the same, Mr. Hendrick spoke about how Speedway Motorsports was the perfect partner to build the same with.

The organization headed by Marcus Smith owns and operates the majority of the NASCAR tracks seen on the calendar today, thus imparting them impeccable know-how on how to do the same for Ten Tenths.

Rick Hendrick and Marcus Smith announce they're building the Ten Tenths Motor Club across from Charlotte Motor Speedway. The facility includes three road course configurations: a 7-turn 0.567-mile inner loop; a 13-turn 1.1-mile short course; and a 19-turn, 1.7-mile full circuit. pic.twitter.com/gmFuggSMvc — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) October 10, 2024

“The opportunity to partner with Marcus and his brothers on a passion project like this is incredibly rewarding. I’ve had a special relationship with the Smith family for more than four decades. Not only do we share a love for automobiles and racing, we are aligned in our core values and our overall vision for Ten Tenths,” Hendrick said of the partnership in a press release.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR world prepares to go racing at Charlotte Roval as the final round of the Cup Series Round of 12 approaches this Sunday. The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled to go live on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET.