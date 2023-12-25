What Music Does NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Like?

A couple of years ago, NASCAR legend and current NHRA driver Tony Stewart shared his taste in music along with the artists and the type of songs he enjoys listening to, especially when out on the road for a long journey.

While being quizzed about the same during a podcast, the Stewart Haas Racing co-owner mentioned, “It literally depends on what time of day it is. If I am driving in traffic I play slow music…”

He added, “In the middle of the night, I literally am jamming to everything, Metallic, Led Zepplin, AC/DC, Boston, Eagles. I love Joe Bonamassa best guitar player in the world. You name it, I am playing rock and roll at night.”

It seems that Smoke loves rock and roll along with metal music back from the 80s and 90s golden era of music. He described these sorts of genres to be his go-to tracks, especially if he was driving around at night.

Tony Stewart’s wife steps away from racing temporarily to focus on family

After he retired from the NASCAR Cup Series, Stewart found himself in the world of NHRA racing. His wife Leah Pruett has been a long-time winning competitor in the top fuel series and seeing her race probably ignited something within Smoke to try the series out for himself.

According to a recent update, it was announced that Stewart will be taking his wife’s place and will compete in the top division of the NHRA. This was after Pruett explained that she would be temporarily stepping away from racing in a bid to start a family with Stewart.

Although Pruett shot down rumors of being pregnant at the moment, it is known that she has been suffering from Hashimoto’s disease, which is an auto-immune disease that blocks certain hormones in her body. This in the long run could perhaps pose a problem for the couple to start a family in the long run.

Hence, she decided to temporarily step out of the cockpit and take up a non-racing role within the Tech department at Tony Stewart Racing.