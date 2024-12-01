What Was ‘Countdown to E-Day’, the Infamous Marketing Campaign Around Dale Earnhardt Jr.?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. may not have clinched any NASCAR Cup Series championships, but his charm and skill secured him the Most Popular Driver of the Year award for 15 consecutive years. Even before making his highly publicized Cup Series debut in 1999 — a day so significant it was dubbed ‘E-day’ — Junior was already a fan favorite.

At the time of his debut in the sport, Junior had already left his mark in the Xfinity Series (formerly known as the NASCAR Busch Series), where he had competed for four years and won two championships. The impressive track record set the stage for one of the most eagerly awaited debuts in the history of the Cup Series.

‘The Countdown to E-Day’ dominated the early months of 1999, leading to a promotional blitz in NASCAR. The buildup placed Junior under a spotlight of immense expectation and pressure as he prepared to enter the highest echelon of stock car racing.

Right before his official Cup debut, Junior also had a chance to run in the final exhibition race in Japan in November 1998, racing for the first time alongside his father.

On This Date: Nov 22 in 1998 Dale Earnhardt & @DaleJr raced each other for the first time. Jr bested his Dad & finished P6, while Sr finished P8. The exhibition race took place in Motegi City, Japan & was won by Dale's teammate @MSTheGunslinger who held off @JeffGordonWeb pic.twitter.com/M3kZAAuEWq — The Dale Earnhardt Archive (@ArchivesDe) November 22, 2020

Dale Jr. not only competed with his father but outperformed him during the event, finishing P6, two places ahead of the elder Earnhardt. His official entry into the Cup Series was no less dramatic, beginning with the 1999 Coca-Cola 600. The announcement of Dale Jr.‘s debut was made on January 12, during a grand press conference at Dale Earnhardt Inc.

Adding to the spectacle, the Earnhardts, both Senior and Junior, made their grand entrance in a wagon drawn by the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales. Subsequently, Junior made his first Cup start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, driving the #8 Budweiser-sponsored Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Twenty-four years earlier, Dale Sr. had made his debut at the same race, also driving a car with the #8 on the side.

The 138 days between the official announcement and Earnhardt Jr.’s debut were packed with tremendous levels of promotion. Budweiser devoted a section of their website to Earnhardt and sent him to countless appearances. There were “Countdown to E-Day” shirts printed, diecast cars made, commercials filmed, and special 16-ounce cans of beer that featured Earnhardt’s picture.

This campaign came to be known as the infamous “Countdown to E-Day” as fans remember to this day.

How did Dale Jr.’s debut turn out?

Amid all the hype and hectic schedule, Earnhardt Jr. stepped into his Cup Series career with a respectable 10th-fastest time in the first practice. He subsequently secured a P8 starting position in his first Cup qualifying session.

However, the actual race told a different story. Just two laps in, Junior had slipped to P15, wrestling with his car. During his first green flag pit stop, confusion struck — Junior mistakenly headed for Steve Park’s pit stall, which cost him precious time and saw him fall a lap down by Lap 78.

The remainder of the race was uneventful for Junior, who crossed the finish line P16, three laps down, after enduring 600 miles of the crown jewel event.

Dale Earnhardt Jr pits during the 1999 Coca Cola 600, his Winston Cup debut. pic.twitter.com/ESLfEn9GiB — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) December 11, 2021

Reflecting on the experience in June 2023 on his podcast, Junior didn’t hide his feelings: “That countdown to E-day was very nauseating. I even get nauseous thinking about it now. I wasn’t even that uncomfortable as I am today about things like that but you know we were kind of like man we’re living a life. Wow right, this is freaking awesome. Once we got up on it’s like walking up to a cliff.”

“You get up there and you look down you’re like holy sh*t. Race day was looking off the edge of that Cliff going holy sh*t,” he exclaimed.

Despite the rocky start, the excitement surrounding Dale Jr.’s debut remains a highlight for those who witnessed it. He remains one of the key figures in NASCAR’s modern era, with his multi-fold contributions to the sport ranging from starting out as a driver to becoming a broadcaster and a team owner.