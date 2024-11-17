When a Young Kyle Larson Won the Championship After Tyler Reddick’s Last-Lap Collision Back in 2012

Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick were two of the strongest contenders for the 2024 Cup Series championship. Although they did not grab the title, there is no question that they’ll be at it again when the next season rolls around in February 2025.

Advertisement

The paths that these two brilliant drivers took to reach the pinnacle of stock car racing also have intertwined over the years, with both of them finding themselves competing at the top step today.

But one of the most memorable moments the pair have shared was the 2012 K&N Pro Series East finale that went down at the Rockingham Speedway. Larson was one of the title contenders that year and had to outscore Brett Moffitt in the finale to secure the silverware. Unfortunately, fortune did not appear to favor him and he looked set for defeat. Moffitt was far too ahead of him to catch up on the last lap.

Just when he had lost all hope, series debutant Reddick intervened. He battled hard against Moffitt in the dying moments of the race and crashed him to win the event. This led Larson, who finished the race in sixth place, to jump past Moffitt on points and collect the trophy.

Reddick was just 16 years old when this race happened and Larson was 20. The latter was understandably pleased with the outcome despite the controversial process of the same.

He said in a NASCAR release, “I’ve been lucky a lot this year … and just stayed consistent and got the championship. It feels great.” He also noted to the press after the race that he couldn’t have gotten any luckier and that good karma was on his side. Larson was a part of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program and secured the crown as a rookie.

November 3, 2012: The thrilling finish to the East Series championship at Rockingham. Brett Moffitt needs to win for a chance to win the title but collides with Tyler Reddick on the last lap. Kyle Larson clinches the championship pic.twitter.com/pdJlIA4wc1 — nascarman (@nascarman_rr) November 3, 2024

Corey LaJoie was a part of the picture as well. He finished second in the race and the championship standings. Bubba Wallace finished the race in third place. Interestingly, Wallace and Larson were caught in a battle with five laps to go. The former tried spinning Larson but failed to get the job done. Twelve years later, the duo still competes on the track.

As for Moffitt, he finished second in the 2013 K&N Pro Series East before progressing to the NASCAR national series. He won the 2015 Cup Series Rookie of the Year award and secured the Craftsman Truck Series title in 2018. He made sporadic appearances in the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series in 2024 as well.