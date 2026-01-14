When Jeff Gordon Admitted Jimmie Johnson Became ‘Invincible’ After Winning the 2007 NASCAR Title

The heady mix of the three-race Elimination Format with the Next Gen car had tilted the competitive table in favor of Team Penske. They won three championships in four seasons since 2022. Now that things have returned to the Chase Format, the dynamics change, hopefully making it a level playing field. But then, the Chase Format, in the earlier era, also saw some drivers establish a monopoly. Jimmie Johnson, for instance, won every one of his seven Cup titles under that system.

The Chase framework proved relatively not-so-friendly for Jeff Gordon, even though he won four championships. Gordon’s strength lay in consistency rather than mere wins, which the format rewarded. But the Chase also required more statement performances from the champions. No season highlighted that more sharply than 2007.

That year, Gordon managed one of the most complete campaigns in the sport. Paired with crew chief Steve Letarte, the No. 24 team visited Victory Lane six times, stacked 21 top-five finishes, and produced a Cup record with 30 top-10 results across 36 starts. He ended outside the top-10 in only six races.

But Johnson answered with more force, logging 10 wins and seizing four of the final five events. He closed the deal at Homestead-Miami Speedway to claim his second Cup crown. Gordon credited that year as the moment Johnson’s group hardened under pressure and learned how to strike back when it mattered.

“I think 2007 was the year that the 48 team became that team themselves. They were so resilient and got it right back. When they won all those races in a row, it was devastating to us,” Gordon said.

“But for them, I think that championship and that battle catapulted them to where they are now. It gave them an air of invincibility that allowed them to win even more championships,” he continued.

Johnson’s average finish stood at 10.75, while Gordon’s settled at a staggering 5.0 that year. Despite the focus on consistency, the format also rewarded victories. So, Gordon’s No. 24 team finished second in the standings.

Gordon’s 2007 near-miss shapes Letarte’s view of NASCAR’s Chase future

NASCAR has now signaled a renewed emphasis on points and consistency. Despite that, Letarte recalled his 2007 season while being a realist about the need for victories. “I had a 5.0 average finish in 2007 and lost to Jimmy Johnson, who won four races [more],” he recalled.

Letarte then drew the hard line the Chase format imposed. “We could talk about consistency all we want, but in those final ten, you have to have both consistency, and you HAVE TO WIN RACES. There is no way, in my opinion, you can be the champion without winning multiple races in that championship 10 just because the points value is so high for the wins,” Letarte added.

I once had an average finish of 5.0 in The Chase and still lost the Championship…you have to be consistent AND win races to be crowned Champion in this format. Inside The Race: https://t.co/2wM2dPm3Eg pic.twitter.com/WAi5RqTnPE — Steve Letarte (@SteveLetarte) January 13, 2026

The new Chase Format now aims to strike a cleaner balance. NASCAR has confirmed that points and consistency will share equal billing, though a win will carry 55 points instead of 40. The extra 15 points create room for different strategies to succeed.

For instance, a consistent driver who strings together regular top-five finishes can pose a title threat, but outright winners also hold the same weight. A racer in Johnson’s mold, capable of piling up wins, can absorb the occasional stumble and remain ahead of peers who rely solely on steady finishes. Even with a poor finish or two, repeated trips to Victory Lane will tilt the ledger decisively.