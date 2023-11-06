Despite Feeling Bummed, Kyle Larson “At Peace” With NASCAR Championship Loss

Heading into the final race of the season, Kyle Larson already had doubts regarding the outcome of the race. He had spoken about not being all that confident to go ahead and win his second Cup Series title at Phoenix.

Once the race concluded, Larson’s observations ended up being true. It was Ryan Blaney who ended up clinching his first-ever title, finishing ahead of the Hendrick duo of Larson and Byron and behind non-playoff driver Ross Chastain.

Speaking at the press conference after the race at Phoenix Raceway, the #5 driver said, “I am at peace knowing that, that was all I had today. I know it didn’t look maybe that way that last run. That was all I had.”

He added, “Our team did a really good job of putting us in that spot. I’m still obviously extremely bummed as I am sure Denny was last week. Even though I didn’t have a fast car, I felt like I had the opportunity. So it’s a bummer that when you don’t win.”

Larson did mention that he was looking forward to the next season and knew where all he needed to improve, concluding that although he was bummed he was already dialed into putting in the effort during the off-season.

Larson believes Blaney would be a great champion for the sport

Further into the press conference, a journalist asked Larson about Blaney and what kind of a championship-winning role model would he be in the sport.

Larson mentioned that he believed that Blaney would be a great champion, adding, “I think he will be good and he’s gonna be around for a long time.”

Speaking further, he expressed that the Team Penske driver could end up winning multiple championships in the future. He also spoke about Blaney’s family heritage in the sport and how the 2023 Cup Series champion has “taken that Blaney name to the next level.” Lastly, he concluded that he has raced with several members of the Blaney family and considers himself a Blaney fan.