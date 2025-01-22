“When You Know You Had a Great Time”: Joey Logano Shares Epic Family Vacation Photos, Fans Call Him “Best Dad Ever”

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) celebrates with his children after winning the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series championship and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2024 NASCAR Cup champion, Joey Logano, has often noted the challenge NASCAR drivers face in balancing their personal and professional lives, though he believes he can manage this balance probably better than most. He attributes this success to a simple rule: when with his family, he ignores professional calls unless they are urgent. His recent trip to Disneyland serves as the biggest proof.

Logano recently shared several pictures on social media featuring his wife and children during their visit to Disneyland, a getaway likely timed to celebrate the end of his off-season. He captioned the X tweet:

“Took a few days off for a Logano Family Road Trip to @WaltDisneyWorld last week. Shout out to @Disney for helping make our experience so magical! Wished we would have taken more photos, but we were clearly caught up in all the fun.”

Despite facing harsh criticism from NASCAR fans in the past, particularly after last season’s controversies regarding his championship legitimacy, Logano’s heartfelt post appears to have warmed many hearts.

One fan labeled him “Best dad ever!!!” while another commented, “That’s when you know you had a great time barely any pics!!” One fan simply called the whole Logano clan a “Beautiful family .”

Logano has openly acknowledged that while securing his third championship was thrilling, it is his family that he holds dearest. Even the best moment of his championship he said was when he saw a particular photograph of his family approaching to collect the checkered flag after his win in Phoenix.

The original intention was to have the whole family join him in the car for a victory lap around the track. However, Logano mentioned that his daughter was not keen on the idea. As a result, he instead lifted his sons individually and placed them in the car, making sure they were part of the celebration.

Know all about Logano’s family

The #22 Team Penske driver, has been happily married to Brittany Baca for a decade, with whom he shares three children. Their paths crossed fortuitously years ago at an ice skating rink where Baca was working; the facility was owned by the Logano family, and both were high school students at the time.

The three-time Cup Series champion and Baca exchanged vows in 2014 and have since welcomed three children into their lives. However, their journey to parenthood was not without hurdles.

Their sons, Hudson and Jameson, arrived in 2018 and 2022, respectively. While many assumed their births were natural, in 2023, the Loganos shared that they had turned to IVF treatment. Their first daughter, Emilia, was born in February 2022.