Where Is Kyle Larson Racing in the Off-Season?

Last year, while drivers like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch were soaking up their off-season, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin were under the knife. Meanwhile, Kyle Larson was sharpening his skills on dirt tracks. This year, it looks like Larson is geared up for a repeat.

The #5 HMS ace wrapped up an impressive season, securing six victories [highest of all the drivers] before bowing out in the Round of 8. Despite a taxing schedule that tested him week in and week out, the Hendrick Motorsports star appears eager to hit the dirt track circuit once again. However, his dirt racing calendar is still up in the air.

Before the final race at Phoenix, during a press interaction, Larson was asked about his off-season racing itinerary. He shared, “I’ll do a handful of races for sure. Still trying to figure out all my plans, but yeah, I’ve got some midget races coming up in the next few weeks and then I’ll go to Australia. That’s my for sure races, I’m doing right now.”

When further queried about his plans to race in Mexico this year, he said, “No! Not doing that this year. I’ll be in Australia. Well, I guess over New Year and then I just have a lot going on. So, I’ve done it the last couple of years, I’ve had fun. But yeah just ready to do something different.”

Last year, Larson launched his off-season with a victory at the Hangtown 100 at Placerville Speedway, marking his second USAC NOS Energy Drink series win since 2019.

Initially, he hadn’t planned to compete in the 2024 Chili Bowl, but he made a last-minute call to join the fray, much to the excitement of racing fans eager to see high-caliber drivers like Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. throw down in Tulsa.

In the 2025 January Chili Bowl though, he’d most likely not be there.

Larson is getting ready for an exhilarating trip to Perth

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Champion is set to team up with Jason Pryde Motorsport, a Western Australia-based outfit known for its involvement in Sprint Car and Australian Trans-Am racing. He will be competing in the three-day High Limit International: Perth event at the Perth Motorplex, scheduled for December 28-30.

During an August press release, Larson expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “I’m really excited to that side of Australia, I’ve never been to that side of the country. It will be a good time.”

The High Limit International: Perth, unveiled in July, marks High Limit’s inaugural venture outside of North America. The event promises to be a major draw, featuring a record-setting $100,000 prize for the winner of the finale, the largest ever for an Australian Sprint Car race.