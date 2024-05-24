Which Is NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dream Car?

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s multimedia content platform DirtyMo Media announced on Thursday that it has signed a new podcast agreement with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. To celebrate the union the NASCAR Hall of Famer answered questions from sports reporter and host Michelle Beadle to reveal what the favorite car that he owned was and the car that he dreamed of owning someday.

He said that the favorite car that he has owned is a 1976 Chevrolet Laguna. “That car was outlawed in NASCAR,” he noted. “They outlawed it because it had such an advantage of aerodynamics and I just loved the mid to late 70s character lines.” As for a car that he never owned but fantasized about, he picked the Dodge Charger.

Dale Jr. continued, “A Dodge Charger would be really cool to own. Richard Petty made that famous in NASCAR. Also, European cars.” The BMWs and the AMGs appear to have left quite the mark on the NASCAR icon’s heart as well. Notably, there have been other instances where he mentioned a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro as his favorite to drive outside of the race track.

“My favorite car that I own is a ’67 Camaro,” he said in a 2017 interview, according to the Men’s Journal. “It’s silver and it has an aluminum head small block V8. That car is reliable. Every time I get in it, it’s ready to go.” An avid car collector, it is only fair that Dale Jr. has more than one favorite car. Other cars that are in his collection are a 1948 Chevy Pickup, a Holden Commodore, and a 1988 S-10 Chevy Pickup.

Details about the podcast agreement between DirtyMo Media and SiriusXM

The deal between the two organizations will bring advertising and distribution rights to Dirty Mo’s range of programs from the SiriusXM Podcast Network. There will also be opportunities for exclusive crossovers between Dirty Mo and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “This is a great day for our company,” Dale Jr. said in a press release.

He added, “This agreement allows us to continue producing the shows we want to produce and telling the stories we want to tell to an audience that values our brand of originality, passion and candor.”

The flagship “Dale Jr. Download” program will air twice a week on SiriusXM beginning June. Furthermore, the two companies will collaborate on broadcasting other events throughout the year.