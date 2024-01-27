“As I Got Older..”: Denny Hamlin’s Biggest Lesson That Led to Early NASCAR Success

Today, Denny Hamlin is one of the biggest names and one of the most successful drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. In fact, his numbers are so good, that he could easily be deemed a modern great, and by the time he’s done, it wouldn’t be a far-fetched thing to say that he would be one of the all-time greats. But just like all the big names, the modern greats, and the all-time greats, Hamlin too, was once a rookie.

But it was in that rookie season that he not only shined and announced himself to the world, but he did it while having fun, which is the last thing one would imagine for a rookie competing with some of the biggest names in a sport, but it’s one thing that Hamlin deemed necessary to his success.

“I think the reason I was successful in my rookie season is because I was having a lot of fun,” Hamlin confessed in a 2016 interview with USA Today. “As I got older, I took racing more and more seriously. I remember going into Homestead with a chance to win in my rookie season, and I don’t even remember being stressed.”

“I was just having fun.”

Now, that doesn’t mean that Hamlin never started getting stressed. Because in 2010, he revealed he was “ultra-stressed,” to the point where he blocked everyone out. Still, a big ingredient for him to the formula to success, if there ever was one, was “to have fun” and forget all the “stress and expectations.”

The surprising thing that drives Denny Hamlin, which generally stresses other drivers

In many ways, the 2023 season was the one where Denny Hamlin fully embraced the NASCAR villain role. Despite what happened to him on the track, be it a wreck, a win, a close finish, and more, Hamlin was generally greeted by loud boos from the crowd.

This is something that could negatively affect an athlete’s mindset. But in Hamlin’s case, it’s the opposite.

Many times in the past season, Hamlin signaled that the boos and the haters don’t get to him negatively. If anything, they drive him to succeed. He hammered down on this point many times last season, sometimes through the mic of his podcast show or in one instance, by addressing a booing crowd after a win to tell them he beat all of their favorite drivers.

Nevertheless, Denny Hamlin seems to be having fun in his twilight years, which might not be the same fun he had as a rookie, but it’s still fun.