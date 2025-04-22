“She Hates It”: Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée Reveals the Constant Struggle Behind Managing Their Two Daughters

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish are the best example of star-crossed lovers. They met back in 2007 and have gone through various ups and downs over the years to keep their relationship strong and healthy. They are currently engaged, have two daughters, and are expecting a third child in June.

In a recent YouTube interview, Fish spoke about how difficult it is to manage their daughters, Taylor and Molly. Taylor was born in 2013, and Molly was born in 2017. She said that she tries not to be overly responsible about either of them. The elder is at an age where she can get tasks like showering and putting on makeup done by herself.

So, she doesn’t have to worry much about Taylor anymore. Molly, however, isn’t that much of a breeze for now. Fish said, “She hates it when I brush her hair. She’s very tender-headed. So, that’s a constant struggle. And her shoes. If I can get her to wear a different pair of regular shoes, then that’s a good day. They’re very particular in what they wear and how they do their hair.”

The couple revealed on their social media handles last December that they were expecting a third child, due in June. Their joint post on Instagram had a pair of images styled like a Christmas card. The caption read, “The more, the Merrier. Merry Christmas.” With another little one on the way, the family is looking ahead to even happier times.

How Fish avoided “jinxing” Hamlin’s win in Martinsville

Hamlin’s first win of the season came at the Martinsville Speedway. Fish was at the track during the race, but chose to remain in the motorcoach and watch the event on television. She steered clear of pit road altogether out of fear that she might jinx Hamlin’s performance and remained by the side of his mother and the children.

She explained her choice on Haley Dillon’s podcast, “I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want to jinx it. Now if I go out there,’ and like I said, I only like to go out there if I usually like to go out there during the last stage, especially if he’s doing really bad.”

“Because I’m like, well, if I go out there and he’s still doing bad, it’s not that big of a deal. But I don’t like to go out there if he’s leading, and then it’s like something happens.” Dillon, who is the wife of NASCAR driver Ty Dillon, admitted that she, too, believed that it might upset the cosmic balance if she ventured out during a race.

Denny Hamlin’s next race will be at the Talladega Superspeedway. Being one of the most unpredictable venues on the calendar, the track will make drivers pray for every bit of luck available. Hamlin will surely use whatever help he can get from Fish.