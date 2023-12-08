Which Is the Most Watched NASCAR Race That Clashed With the NFL?

Feb 18 2012; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (24) , Kurt Busch (51) , Jimmie Johnson (48) , Marcos Ambrose (9) and Jamie McMurray (1) are involved in a multi-car crash during the Budweiser Shootout at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR’s fandom is something else. Be it thunder, lightning, and rain or be it under the scorching heat of the sun, the fans rally behind their favorite drivers to watch them unleash their driving prowess on NASCAR’s ovals. Indeed, NASCAR is incomplete without its fans.

On that note, one might wonder which race is the most-watched race in the history of NASCAR going up against another behemoth, the NFL. We have the answer for you.

It was way back in 2004 before NASCAR had introduced its current elimination-style playoff format. NASCAR announced a champion under its 10-race Chase format for the first time. Astonishingly, that race garnered 9.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched NASCAR race ever that even went against the NFL.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nascarman_rr/status/1726934391908397271?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Indeed there were reasons why this race was so sought after. With just 3 laps to go, Ryan Newman, the leader, cut down a tire and goes into the wall. Dale Jarrett in 3rd ran out of gas while Tony Stewart had fuel pickup problems on the last restart. Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, and Jeff Gordon surged through the field and ultimately, Greg Biffle won it.

Fans demand for the old playoff system to come back

It seems like the fans do not like today’s playoff format a lot. When a user on social media uploaded a short clip of the Homestead-Miami race of November 21, 2004, the fans vented their frustration at the elimination-style playoff format.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/392SRT1320/status/1727041934504722872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On that note, someone wrote:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SteepClone/status/1726969664906150290?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan commented:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NGaming88/status/1726960335750586653?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For many to this day, the points-based regular season doesn’t make sense. One of them wrote:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JMurrayMO81/status/1728542503803162773?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw