“I’m Getting Burned Out”: NASCAR Fans Sound Off as Playoff TV Ratings Plunge at Loudon

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs’ Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway drew just 1.290 million viewers, down from 1.88 million a year ago, a steep 31.8% drop that made it the lowest-rated race of the 2025 Cup season by a hair. USA Network registered a 0.70 rating, down from last year’s 1.0 at New Hampshire and from the 0.96 rating and 1.79 million viewers who tuned in for the fourth playoff race at Kansas.

Veteran NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto pointed out that Cup has not had a week off since Easter and will not until the season ends, meaning 27 consecutive weeks of racing.

Fatigue, he argued, is bound to creep in for the average viewer, especially now with 36 races on the slate compared to 30 or 32 in years past, even before factoring in broader shifts in the media landscape, which could be one of the reasons for the drop in viewership.

He did not, however, believe that the jump to 36 races in 2001 had anything to do with the arrival of the chase format and playoff systems. Fans also chimed in, echoing the sentiment that the jam-packed calendar may be wearing them down.

One fan wrote, “This is the real answer. I’ve been watching consistently since 1992, and by the time the final 10 races hit I’m getting burned out on watching. However, I do not feel this way about Trucks or Xfinity. I could watch those divisions 12 months per year.”

Another long-time follower added, “I watch virtually every race and I’ve been a fan since I was a kid in the 80s. But I’ve long believed the season is just too long. 38 total weeks out of 52 is a lot. And by the time football season rolls around I’m ready to watch something else for a change on Sunday. I still check in on the race and the championship battle, but I choose to watch other things from time to time at this point in the season.”

A third fan cut to the chase, writing, “Agree. NASCAR isn’t dying but it is hurting. They needed to adapt to a changing world and changing demographic. They adapted poorly and need to reset.”

While NASCAR faces its share of heavy lifting in building new stars and boosting marketability, the broader picture shows NFL ratings soaring to record highs across every network.

Naturally, as the second fan noted, the dip in NASCAR viewership is par for the course once football season begins. Since college and pro football started on August 23, 2025, NASCAR’s numbers have taken more than the expected hit.

Chase Elliott backs shorter schedule to spark fan interest

Elliott has long stood in the camp that less is more. Three years ago, he had tweeted “Less = More,” arguing that a tighter calendar would keep fans engaged and, more importantly, spare NASCAR from head-to-head battles with the NFL, a fight he does not think the sport can win.

And still, his stance remains firm. In an August interview with The Athletic back in August 2025, Elliott said the schedule is the one thing he would change if he were NASCAR’s president. He stressed the importance of giving teams and drivers a chance to live normal lives away from the track, which, in his view, would put drivers in better spirits on race weekends.

He also argued that fans would be more eager to see drivers return with renewed energy. And if NASCAR trimmed the schedule smartly, the sport could avoid clashing with football, a matchup Elliott believes it has no chance of winning.

To be clear, Elliott did not call for fewer races overall. Instead, he advocated ending the season by September or October, leaving fans hungry for more once the checkered flag fell on the year.