Brad Keselowski Wants His Legacy to be More Than Just a NASCAR Champion

Brad Keselowski believes not only in paying things back but also in paying things forward. To that end, the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing is not only helping individuals in need off the track but also is building initiatives to continue positively impacting people’s lives in the future.

Keselowski was a guest on Chasing Checkers with Chase McCabe earlier this week and spoke about a number of things, including his motivation to see himself as well as teammate drivers Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece do better both singularly and together in the NASCAR Cup Series this season and beyond.

“I want to see all of us be successful,” Keselowski said. “I want to put all three cars in the playoffs and want to contend down the stretch as a tier one organization does.”

And then there’s Keselowski’s other motivation of helping others, much like the way he was helped by individuals such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Rick Hendrick, Roger Penske and Jack Roush over the years to help him become the driver and overall individual that he is today.

“I think altruism is important in my life, regardless of whether it’s in motorsports or somewhere else,” Keselowski said. “I have my Checkered Flag Foundation that’s really important to give back more than what you’ve received, and I’m trying to do that.”

Although he never served in the military himself, Keselowski has long respected and felt it was his personal duty to help current and former members of the military, as well as first responders who are in need or have fallen on hard times. Since 2010, his Checkered Flag Foundation has raised nearly $4 million and assisted over 250 individuals or families in need.

Keselowski doesn’t just help the military or first responders. When he sees an overwhelming need, he steps in to help as much as he can.

One of the most recognizable aspects of showing Keselowski’s concern and willingness to help was last September when Hurricane Helene devastated parts of Western Carolina. Keselowski and his foundation distributed thousands of pounds of food, water, and supplies.

“I’ve been blessed in a lot of ways. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to give back more than I’ve received, but I’m trying to do what I can to pay it back and, in some ways, pay it forward to other people.

“I love that part of my life. It’s incredibly rewarding. I think gratitude is important as a person to have, and it’s fun to see that work its way into other people’s careers and see them be successful. So I’m committed to that in all aspects of my life.”

That’s why this weekend will be especially important for Keselowski. Not only will he be competing in and trying to win (or help his teammates to win) the Coca-Cola 600 — the longest race of the season at 600 miles and 400 laps around Charlotte Motor Speedway — he’ll also be involved with many of the military members who will take part in the annual tradition CMS puts on to honor members of the military.

While Keselowski and tens of thousands of others will salute the military and first responders this weekend, a separate salute should be given to Keselowski for his unselfishness and caring ways to help his fellow man.