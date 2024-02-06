Who is Ross Chastain's girlfriend Erika Anne Turner? Relationship history of NASCAR star

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 30: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series driver Ross Chastain 1 with guest Erika Turner on the red carpet at the NASCAR Awards Celebration, November 30, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire AUTO: NOV 30 NASCAR Awards Celebration EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon23113046

Since joining Trackhouse Racing in 2021 as its second Cup Series driver, Ross Chastain has attracted several eyeballs toward him, and for good reason. Among other things, he is perhaps the best known for smashing watermelons and the nose of a fellow competitor. Chastain is also known for his jaw-dropping video-game move at Martinsville back in 2022, which booked him a spot in the Championship 4. Needless to say, this man has a huge fan following both in real life and on social media.

And the biggest fan of his bold and unapologetic demeanor is his girlfriend that he has, is his girlfriend Erika Anne Turner. Let’s dive deeper and unravel everything about Turner and her relationship with the Melonman.

Who is Erika Anne Turner?

According to reports, Turner holds a dual degree in Communications and Business from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. As a successful model and a contestant in several beauty pageants, Turner is a big name in the modeling industry. Her resume speaks of her countless works for bigshot brands like Hanes underwear and Monster Energy.

Additionally, she also appeared on the pages of the prestigious People magazine. The biggest highlight of her career was probably when she was awarded the titles of Miss US Landscapes in 2020 and Miss North Carolina United States in 2021.

How did the lovebirds meet?

Ross Chastain has never been very open about his relationship with the supermodel. And that was the case until December 1, 2022, when he took Turner to the NASCAR Awards and Champion Celebration ceremony at Nashville’s Music City Center. While Chastain rocked in a jet-black suit, Turner slayed in a red sequin gown. But exactly when they started dating, or how they met, is still not very clear.

A few days after their first anniversary, Turner posted a picture of the two and captioned it, “369 days with you.”

Chastain and Turner’s charity work

Besides her modeling career, Turner actively participates in supporting cancer research and screenings. Both her grandmother and great-grandmother suffered from ovarian cancer. Hence, she has made up her mind to leave no stone unturned as she strives to work for the passing of Sybil’s Bill in North Carolina, which would grant free cancer screening sessions for every woman.

Ross Chastain earns a new sponsor in 2024

With Kevin Harvick putting up his firesuit for a Fox Sports microphone as he begins a new chapter of his already illustrious career, a major NASCAR sponsor changes teams. Stewart-Haas Racing’s longtime sponsor Anheuser-Busch has decided to take their money over to the #1 Trackhouse Racing team.

Chastain joined the Chevy team two years back and recorded his first-ever Cup win and also the team’s first win at the Circuit of The Americas. Just four weeks from that, he registered another dominant victory at the infamous Talladega Superspeedway. His most recent win came at the Championship race at Phoenix last year when he held off the reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney. No wonder Anheuser-Busch chose Chastain as their newest athlete.