Who is Whitney Dillon? Everything you need to know about NASCAR star Austin Dillon's wife

Austin Dillon has certainly made a name for himself as a driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the #3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Richard Childress Racing, a team owned by his grandfather and industry giant Richard Childress. Dillon comes from a family of motorsports professionals including his brother Ty and his father, Mike. He has been married to Whitney Ward Dillon since 2017.

Whitney, 34, is a former cheerleader for the Tennessee Titans. The couple met in 2015 and were engaged around a year later. The driver recalled during a 2022 interview when he first got to know Whitney and his future wife’s family. “I actually went back for an exhibition race at Boyd’s when Whitney and I were talking, and her dad came with her brother to watch me race, and we had a really good night there.”

With strong chemistry beginning to brew between the two, Whitney became a big supporter of his career. Back in 2022, she spoke of the nerves she experienced as Dillon raced weekly.

“I always get nervous [watching him compete]. I’m like a high-energy person. My emotions are on, like, 50,000 at all times.” A native of Soddy Daisy, a small town out of Chattanooga, she graduated from college at the University of Tennessee.

#NASCAR … Austin Dillon and wife Whitney on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/nwGLWaeyiV — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) December 1, 2022

She was a cheerleader in college before getting into the NFL, where she did the job for four years. Mrs. Dillon is now the owner of a jewelry brand called Shop the WM. Whitney is also a lifestyle blogger, a reality TV star, and a mother. After over five years of marriage, the couple share two children: Ace and Blaize. They also own a pet French Bulldog named Gucci Girl.

Despite the nervousness that she gets when her husband is racing, she wants little Ace to follow in his father’s footsteps into NASCAR. She said, “I would love if Ace was a race car driver and took on the three and really continue the family legacy [because] that’s what it’s all about. It’s all about family at RCR.”

Dillon has been provided incredible support and guidance to leave his mark at the highest level of the sport. He secured what was his fifth victory in 11 full-time seasons in the Cup Series earlier this year at Richmond but unfortunately missed out on a playoff spot. It is without question that Ace would receive similar backing should his interests be in getting behind the wheel.