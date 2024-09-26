Who Owns Kansas Speedway? Everything You Need to Know about Upcoming NASCAR Venue

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit the Kansas Speedway this weekend for the first race of the Round of 12. The 1.5-mile intermediate track has been a part of the sport since the early 2000s and has seen some memorable moments play out on its asphalt surface. It is owned by the International Speedway Corporation and currently hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year.

Advertisement

The track’s construction began in 1999 and was completed a couple of years later. It is unique in the aspect that it features progressive banking, unlike any other venue. The banking ranges from 17 to 20 degrees in the turns while it ranges from nine to 11 degrees on the front stretch. The back stretch is the only part of the track where the banking is uniform, at five degrees. The track is a mile-and-a-half in distance with the SAFER barriers extending to almost 1.30 miles of it.

The speedway was repaved in 2012 and received good reception from drivers who took part in a tire test there after the upgrade. No massive changes have been required since and it has become a mainstay in the NASCAR playoffs. Notably, the first Cup Series driver to win on it was the four-time champion Jeff Gordon.

Out of active drivers, many have won at the venue, but none has been more successful than Denny Hamlin. The veteran boasts four wins and is seconded only by Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, and Gordon, who have each won thrice.

While the track usually delivers exciting racing action, making passes in the Next Gen car there can be a bit of a challenge. The grip of the track lies close to the fence – a section where it is dangerous to drive at such high speeds. Being successful in this requires a level of speed and balance that is hard to achieve. Kansas tests the racecraft of drivers and as in Darlington, one cannot depend solely on luck.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson emerged victorious the last time the Cup Series raced at this track, and he is one of the favorites to win on Sunday. His form has been spectacular this season, with five race wins already in his pocket. It will be interesting to see if he can complete a sweep. He is coming off a dominant performance in Bristol, where he led the most laps (462) en route to victory lane.