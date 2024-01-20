Why Chad Knaus is not bothered with Jimmie Johnson not winning a race since 2017

Jimmie Johnson brought an end to his long and illustrious career back in 2020, but it doesn’t seem like the urge to keep racing has subsided in this legendary driver. However, he has not won a single race since 2017. For many, it might have been heartbreaking to watch a seven-time Cup champ not win a single race in the last six years. But for his longtime crew chief Chad Knaus, it didn’t matter.

Knaus admitted that he loved what Johnson does these days. “What I like about what Jimmie is doing and has been doing the last couple of years is that he is enjoying himself,” Knaus said. “He’s having fun. He’s building a new part of his life and his career. Obviously, the ownership of Legacy (Motorclub) is a huge deal for him.”

Speaking of Johnson’s first-ever Indy 500 start in 2022, Knaus later mentioned, “What he’s been able to do and go and race the Indianapolis 500, whether it was a successful race or not from a finishing standpoint is irrelevant. The fact is that he raced it. He qualified. He made the show, and he was racing, which not many people get to do in life.”

Besides the Indy 500, the veteran racer has also raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans (Garage 56) and the 24 Hours of Daytona. For Knaus, Johnson is doing good enough even though he hasn’t won a lot of trophies lately.

Why is Jimmie Johnson unable to stop racing even at 48?

2022 was a busy year for Johnson. For starters, he represented his country at the Race of the Champions in Sweden. Next, he took part in the vintage car races at the Goodwood Revival in England. As said before, he also made his first Indianapolis 500 start. Fast forward to 2024, Johnson’s plate is full, with nine races lined up on his schedule.

Moreover, this is the first time the LMC co-owner/driver will be driving a car that is not a Chevrolet. That’s because, starting with this year, Legacy Motor-club joined the Toyota Racing family as a fellow Toyota team to Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing.

While drivers like Kevin Harvick have already resorted to a life away from the wheels, one would perhaps wonder why Johnson is not even half ready to do that. The man himself has the perfect response: “I miss being in a race car. That’s why I can’t let go. It’s why I’m still running nine races this year. I love being in the car, with the team at the track.”

However, he also stated that he doesn’t miss the constant grind. As a young driver, Johnson had to keep his career ahead of his family all the time. But never again. He wants to get the most out of racing, and yet spend enough time with his near and dear ones.