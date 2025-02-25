Why Chase Briscoe Is Keeping Christopher Bell as the Yardstick for NASCAR Results After Power Move to JGR

Having traced a path similar to Kyle Larson’s, Christopher Bell competes fiercely with him in many races—in the dirt, NASCAR Cup, Chili Bowl, and so on—since both drivers come from a similar racing background. Likewise, Chase Briscoe, who recently joined the #19 team, acknowledges the benefits of having Bell as a yardstick.

Advertisement

Coming from a dirt racing background, Bell and Briscoe share similar early career trajectories. While Bell has become one of the most consistent performers in the NASCAR Cup Series, Briscoe is still navigating his way to steady success.

Briscoe believes that emulating Bell’s achievements on the NASCAR circuit offers a real model for his aspirations. He finds it more challenging to compare himself with peers who don’t share his racing [dirt] background. Given their similar ages, experiences, and now shared team resources, Briscoe sees Bell as an ideal benchmark.

Speaking to the media before the season opener at Daytona, the driver of the #19 car stated, “I think Christopher [Bell] honestly is probably the guy I’ve measured myself off of more than anybody in my entire career. We’re a day apart in age. Grew up doing the same type of racing. He raced a lot more growing up than I did. But we come from the exact same background.”

Last year, as Stewart Haas Racing was on the brink of shutting down its operations, Briscoe found himself reaching out to other teams in search of new opportunities. Among those he contacted was Dave Alpern, the president of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Eventually, the president of JGR proposed they meet for breakfast the following Thursday, and merely five days later, on the subsequent Wednesday, June 5, Briscoe officially joined Joe Gibbs Racing.

Being part of a team as renowned as JGR is a prestigious opportunity in itself, but having his old friend, Bell, on the team likely strengthened Briscoe’s confidence to make the transition.

Interestingly, Bell had initiated his dirt racing career a bit earlier than Briscoe, and during a test session for Roush Fenway Racing’s ARCA team back in 2015, it was Bell who reached out to Briscoe about the opportunity.

Bell, who has already made a name for himself in the NASCAR Cup Series in six years with 10 race victories, contrasts sharply with Briscoe, who, in his four years at this level, has managed only two wins. Over the past three seasons, Bell has consistently finished the season in the top 5, whereas Briscoe has reached the playoffs twice during his tenure.

As Briscoe steps into the shoes left by Martin Truex Jr. this season, the weight of heightened expectations rests on his shoulders. However, a penalty following the season’s first race marked an early hurdle. It is imperative that he quickly surmounts the knock to rejoin the upper echelon of drivers competing at the top.