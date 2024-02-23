Why Chase Briscoe would hate being stuck in an elevator with Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR is filled with drivers who are the best of friends and the worst of enemies. But strangers to each other is a relatively less dense category. However, that’s where Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) driver Chase Briscoe finds himself when it comes to his relationship with former Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

Briscoe was recently on The Athletic for a conversation with Jeff Gluck when he threw light on the dynamic that the duo shared. His revelation came when Gluck posed him the question: Which driver would you least like to be stuck with on an elevator? The immediate answer was Truex Jr. but not for reasons ill or untoward.

Briscoe explained his choice by breaking that he had never once spoken to the Joe Gibbs Racing star in all their time together on the grid. He said, “I’ve literally said maybe five words to him my whole life. So that would be my only reason for that answer.” He did then go on to express confidence that Truex was a “great dude” and that they had a lot in common.

Making his choice for the “least” clear, Briscoe clarified that he wouldn’t “love” being stuck on an elevator with any of his fellow contenders. “Well, I wouldn’t love to be stuck in an elevator with anybody. But he’d be the only guy in the field I feel like I talked to the least,” he said.

Where do Chase Briscoe and Martin Truex Jr. stand in the 2024 Cup Series season?

Briscoe is currently SHR’s main man having served the longest tenure with the team. The team is hoping to bounce back from the rut that they got themselves into over the last few years, and contend for the championship again. Briscoe will play a big role in this journey by taking on a leadership role in the garage. He finished 10th in Monday’s Daytona 500 and showcased strong promise.

Truex Jr., on the other hand, is gunning for his second championship. He won the regular season in 2023 before stumbling down in the playoffs and crashing out in the Round of 8. He will hope to regain some of the lost momentum and speed into this year’s finale at Phoenix before retirement comes knocking at his doors. Already atop a Hall of Fame-worthy career, he finished 15th in Monday’s race. The duo will compete with each other next at the Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta on February 25.