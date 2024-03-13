Why Christopher Bell Simply Cannot Become a NASCAR Favorite?

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT- Interstate Batteries Toyota waves to the crowd prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240219611500

You would think that if a NASCAR driver makes it to the final 4 for two seasons in a row, showing up in races when it really matters, taking checkered flags when it really matters, they’d be rated higher by the fans and by the media. But then there’s Christopher Bell who just can’t become a fan favorite, a media favorite to be a championship favorite despite his last two campaigns. So why is that?

Let Kevin Harvick explain.

The recently retired former Cup champion addressed this subject on his podcast show, Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick as he was asked whether he sees Christopher Bell as an underdog after his Phoenix win. “I think Christopher Bell, from a performance perspective, should be one of the favorites. I think his personality and his demeanor almost take him out of those conversations because he never really says anything that’s controversial. He never goes over the top to voice his opinion on something that he doesn’t like,” Harvick said.

“I’m not saying there’s anything right or wrong with that. I’m just saying his demeanor and the way he approaches things is purely for racing and he just wants to drive the car and perform with what he’s supposed to do and he doesn’t want to create the chaos and excitement.”

Christopher Bell can create conversations around him without talking, as per Kevin Harvick

Further talking about Bell, Kevin Harvick claimed that while the media side of NASCAR would want the #20 driver to say something or do something that could be “a bigger story,” Bell is simply focused on his job, which is to win races. And it is because of this that Bell has a unique place in the sport right now.

“I do think Christopher Bell has the capability to not saying anything and win enough races to make you talk about him all the time,” Harvick said.

With that said, Harvick predicted that Bell will win again this season and they’ll talk about him again. “I think there’s a good possibility he could just win again and we’re gonna have to keep talking about him,” he claimed.

Harvick further added that it doesn’t matter if he’s exciting or not on the racetrack because he has the capability to be exciting on a weekly basis in what really matters.