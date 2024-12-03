mobile app bar

“You All Are So Adorable”: Daniel Suarez’s Charming Snap From Japan Leaves Fans Gushing Over NASCAR Driver

Neha Dwivedi
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sep 21, 2024; Bristol, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during introductions for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Daniel Suarez finished the 2024 NASCAR Cup season in P12 place after making his playoff debut. While peers like Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson are sharpening their skills on dirt tracks during the off-season, Suarez has taken a different route, immersing himself in the culture of Japan with his wife, Julia Piquet. His social media has been abuzz with snapshots from their travels.

With NASCAR expanding internationally next season by including Mexico City on the schedule, Suarez, a native of Mexico itself, is currently relishing his newlywed life in Japan. He recently shared a selfie with his wife against the backdrop of Super Nintendo World, a theme park inspired by Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario World, which opened in Japan in 2021.

Initially, only local Japanese visitors could enjoy the attractions during the international travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Now, with those restrictions lifted, Suarez is making the most of the open access, exploring the theme park delights with his wife. He shared on social media, “This is what I’m talking about!! “

Adding to his travel diary, on December 1, Suarez posted several snapshots from around Japan, captivated by the locale mentioned, “Japan is pretty cool!!”

His followers responded to his joyful posts, with one fan exclaiming, “so cute!!! have fun!!!!”

Another admirer praised the couple’s chemistry: “You all are so adorable.”

And yet one more follower noted, “You are in your element!”

Details of Suarez’s Wedding

Suarez and Piquet, who first crossed paths in 2012, decided to make it official by getting engaged in November 2022. The couple exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony held in Piquet’s native city of Brasilia on July 30, amid the NASCAR Summer Olympics break. The festivities included a cocktail party hosted by Piquet’s father, Nelson Piquet, a three time Formula 1 champion.

The timing of the Olympic break was opportune, providing the couple and their American guests ample time to travel to and from Brazil. It was especially convenient as Suarez was scheduled to compete in the NASCAR Brasil Series in São Paulo from August 3 to 4. The ceremony itself was a family affair, officiated by Piquet’s cousin, Rodrigo.

Post-wedding, the couple returned to the U.S. and Suarez participated in the next NASCAR Cup race in Richmond shortly thereafter, where he achieved a P10-place finish.

Neha Dwivedi

Neha Dwivedi is an experienced NASCAR Journalist at The SportsRush, having penned over 1900 articles on the sport to date. She was a seasoned writer long before she got into the world of NASCAR. Although she loves to see Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch win the races, she equally supports the emerging talents in the CARS Late Model and ARCA Menards Series.. For her work in NASCAR she has earned accolades from journalists like Susan Wade of The Athletic, as well as NASCAR drivers including Thad Moffit and Corey Lajoie. Her favorite moment from NASCAR was witnessing Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. win the championship trophies. Outside the racetrack world, Neha immerses herself in the literary world, exploring both fiction and non-fiction.

