After KBM Acquisition, NASCAR Power Risers Make Major Statement With Hendrick Veteran Addition

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 13: Fans watch as the hauler of Corey LaJoie ( 7 Spire Motorsports NEGU Chevrolet) passes by on Speedway Blvd during the hauler parade for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 on October 13, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire)

Spire Motorsports has grown by leaps and bounds in the last couple of months. They started with a $40 Million charter acquisition in the NASCAR Cup Series, then went ahead and bought Kyle Busch Motorsports in its entirety from RCR driver Kyle Busch. And now they have got hold of a Hendrick Motorsports veteran to join their rapidly evolving team.

Spire managed to bring in NASCAR industry veteran, Doug Duchardt, as the president of Spire Motorsports. Throughout his career, Duchardt worked with Hendrick Motorsports as the vice president of development. Later on, he transitioned to the role of executive vice president and general manager for the team.

After spending 12 years with HMS, he went on to work with Chip Ganassi Racing, where he ended up working for another six years as the chief operating officer and later on as an executive consultant.

With a boatload of expertise in the overall motorsports business, he will surely bring a lot to the table at Spire and might even become a spearhead for their growth in the pinnacle of American stock car racing.

Spire’s NASCAR co-owner explains their reason for hiring Duchardt

Speaking about the reasons to get hold of Duchardt, the co-owner of Spire Motorsports Jeff Dickerson stated, “As Spire Motorsports continues to grow, it’s important to add impactful personnel at every level. I’ve known and had a close personal relationship with Doug Duchardt for nearly 20 years. Doug’s resume and body of work speaks for itself.”

Adding, “Having him on staff raises our competitive bar immediately. He brings a results-based work ethic to our team that will pay immediate dividends. Our expectations for the impact his presence will make across our entire organization cannot be overstated.”

It is pretty obvious why a growing team like Spire would look to hire some of the best talent across the NASCAR industry. At the moment, the big and successful teams are the ones like Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, or Richard Childress Racing.

But if Spire can capitalize on their expansions and acquisitions, there can be a solid possibility for them to be considered as one of the top teams in the near future.