Why Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Corey LaJoie Prediction May Finally Come True in 2024 NASCAR Season

Spire Motorsports’s Corey LaJoie had a transformational season in 2023 with two top-5 and three top-10 finishes. Heading into the 2024 season with these accomplishments, Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his belief that he packs enough firepower to secure a win this season. Responding to the show of faith, the #7 driver explains why he could live up to it.

Dale Jr.’s prediction came in the recent episode of Dale Jr. Download, in which he chose his favorites for the 2024 Cup Series season. The icon picked LaJoie over RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher to be the one to make it into the playoffs with a win on the calendar, which garnered a response from him in the ‘Dale Jr. Download Reloaded’ segment.

LaJoie said answering a question about where that one win could be, “Just starting to build this team from a whiteboard to four Truck teams and three Cup teams in the span of four years… Everybody is sitting here, a week before the 500, thinking that the Harley J. Earl trophy is going to be theirs but I am more confident.”

Though he acknowledged himself to be a realist, LaJoie said that the preparation, approach, and strategy that is brewing at the Spire Motorsports race shop is something he never has done before.

Corey LaJoie will return to the Craftsman Truck Series at Daytona

The latest news to get out of the Spire Motorsports HQ is that LaJoie will be driving the #7 Chevrolet Silverado in the Craftsman Truck Series opener at Daytona. The appearance will be his fifth start in trucks and will be sponsored by Bluegreen Vacations. Having finished 23rd in the race last year, he will be hoping that his luck fares better this month.

The #7 truck will continue 2024 as an all-star entry with former Kyle Busch Motorsports crew chief Brian Hattie leading it. LaJoie said, “Having them on our truck [Bluegreen Vacations] and giving them a chance to root for me—hopefully we can get that Bluegreen Chevrolet Silverado in Victory Lane on Friday night.”

LaJoie has, for sure, set tall ambitions for himself in the season-opening weekend. With his confidence oozing out the Cup Series into Trucks, he has a good chance at success in at least one of them. The #7 driver will be shouldered by Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith in the Cup Series. Down in trucks, he will have Rajah Caruth and Chase Purdy accompanying him.