Kevin Harvick’s Prediction for HMS and Penske Heading Into Las Vegas, Picks Surprise Winner

With William Byron and Daniel Suarez already locked into the opening round of this year’s playoffs, who could potentially claim the next spot? As the Pennzoil 400 inches closer and closer, everyone, including Kevin Harvick, seems to have picked their favorite drivers to win at the 1.5-mile racetrack in Nevada, Las Vegas.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of ‘Happy Hour with Kevin Harvick’ powered by NASCAR on FOX, the legendary driver name-dropped the two teams he felt would be the strongest at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And those two teams are Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports.

“The Penske cars have been good,” said Harvick. “I mean, Las Vegas has been a very good racetrack for them. If they don’t… all three… go out there and have a good weekend, I think they’re going to have some work to do. I expect Blaney and Joey Logano, Austin Cindric…I think he finished fifth there last year…I expect those guys to go out there and have a good weekend.”

Advertisement

Harvick’s expectations were somewhat the same from Hendrick Motorsports. “The Hendrick cars, same thing. Alex Bowman; he needs to win. It’s been two years at Las Vegas since he won and I think that the Hendrick cars are going to be strong,” he added.

Hendrick Motorsports registered a 1-2-3 finish last year as Byron won, followed by Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Moreover, Mr. Hendrick’s Chevrolets have won the last three spring races at Las Vegas as well.

What did Kevin Harvick say about Joe Gibbs Racing for Las Vegas?

Kevin Harvick felt like Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a Joe Gibbs Racing track and perhaps, for good reason. After all, Joe Gibbs Racing is the current record holder of the highest number of pole wins (seven), coming through the able hands of drivers like Bobby Labonte, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and, of course, Christopher Bell.

“I look forward for Christopher Bell; I think if the car’s balance is where it needs to be, I look for Christopher Bell to be strong,” admitted the Bakersfield native.

However, the biggest factor that could come into play for the Toyotas is their performance from a downforce standpoint. “The complete unknown in this is Toyota laying in the weeds,” explained Harvick. “I mean, does it (Toyota) make that much downforce and be able to do what we all think it’s going to be able to do from a downforce standpoint and be dominant?”

Advertisement

Well, nobody knows for now. All we can do is choose our favorites and hope that our guesses come true on March 3.