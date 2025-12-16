“I’ve Gotta Bump Him”: Joey Logano Does Not Take Things Lightly Even While Racing His Son

Joey Logano is one of the most intense competitors in the NASCAR Cup Series field. He seldom backs down from a fight and always pays back for the mistakes that have been committed against him. This trait isn’t limited to the race tracks on the NASCAR calendar alone. Even at home, when he is racing against his children for fun, he maintains the same commitment.

Logano’s eldest son, Hudson Joseph, is eight years old now. The two race in the track that Logano has put together in their home, and get quite competitive at it. Speaking on Donut Podcasts earlier this year, the three-time Cup Series champion detailed how he doesn’t take things lightly when little Hudson tests his patience during their races.

He said, “We have a couple of go-karts at the house, and I built a racetrack at the house. That’s like the first thing you do as a race car driver. You build a racetrack at your house. So, now he’s getting pretty quick. We can compete pretty quick. He’s 100 lbs lighter than me, you know? He gets out of the corner a lot faster.”

“But now, he’s like starting to get a little rough, and he’ll knock me out of the way a little bit. I’m like, ‘You son of b****’. And it pisses me off. The switch goes off. Eventually, I got to dump him. I got to spin him out. I just have to. He hit me. I got to show him it’s not okay.”‘

He continued to admit that it is a lot of fun racing his son around the house.

Will Hudson follow his father into motorsports?

Only a number of NASCAR legends have been fortunate enough to see their children carry on the family legacy behind the wheel of a race car. In current times, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are seeing their children achieve big results in grassroots-level races. Following them, Logano’s children, Hudson, in particular, might soon get involved with professional racing as well.

The boy looks up to his father already and splits his time between racing cars and playing basketball. Asked if one of the children might follow in his footsteps, the Team Penske driver provided an honest answer.

It went, “I don’t know if any of them will, to be honest with you. Maybe. I’m not gonna force them, I know that. I’m just gonna let them live their life. They see what dad does, and if they want to race, great. I know some good avenues to help.”

With his other two kids, Jameson and Amelia, not appearing to have caught the racing bug, his hopes lie completely in Hudson for now.